Reliance Jio Introduces Most Affordable UNLIMITED Data Pack At Rs 51

Jio's Cheapest Data Plan: Unlimited data for just Rs 51? Yes, you read that right! Reliance Jio has introduced another plan offering tons of internet at a low price, without any hassle. Let's dive into the details...

Reliance Jio's special Rs 51 plan is for users who either quickly exhaust their daily data or frequently need extra data. 4G users get 3GB of high-speed data. 5G phone users get unlimited 5G data.

This recharge plan's validity matches your existing recharge. If your main recharge has 30 days left, this Rs 51 data add-on will last for the same duration.

This plan is perfect for users who use up their 1.5GB-2GB daily data, need more data for OTT, gaming, or videos, or want to enjoy Jio's 5G speed for just Rs 50.

Plan Price Benefit Validity

Add-on Rs 51 3GB 4G/Unlimited 5G Same as base plan

Add-on Rs 11 10GB 1 Day

Add-on Rs 49 25GB 1 Day



Increase data without extending recharge date.

5G users get unlimited high-speed data. Internet doesn't stop after daily limit.