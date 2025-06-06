Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Donald Trump Vs Elon Musk: POTUS And Tesla Boss Set To Have A Private Chat Amid Escalating Feud

Donald Trump Vs Elon Musk: POTUS And Tesla Boss Set To Have A Private Chat Amid Escalating Feud


2025-06-06 08:10:20
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Donald Trump vs Elon Musk : Amid their brewing feud, US President Donald Trump and tech titan Elon Musk are set to have a private chat this Friday-after a flurry of activity by White House aides scrambling to set up the call.

Though details remain under wraps, a White House official confirmed the conversation is on the books for Friday, mentions a report by Politico.

“Oh it's okay,” Trump told Politico when asked about the very public spat.“It's going very well, never done better.”

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

