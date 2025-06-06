403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3234944 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah receives a phone contact from Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani who has congratulated him on advent of Eid Al-Adha.
3234934 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sends congratulatory cable to King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf on his country's National Day.
3234929 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah performs the Eid Al-Adha prayers at the State Grand Mosque.
3234937 KUWAIT -- Kuwait crude oil fell by 58 cents in Thursday's trading to reach USD 64.66 per barrel compared with USD 65.24 pb the day before.
3234943 MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin marks Eid Al-Adha lauding the Russian Muslim community for their effective contributions to bolstering Russia's social-cultural fabric. (end)
