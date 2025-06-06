Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pilgrims Begin Stoning Jamrat Al-Aqaba In Mina


2025-06-06 08:07:59
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MAKKAH, June 6 (KUNA) -- Pilgrims began arriving in Mina to perform the ritual of stoning the Jamarat on Friday.
Pilgrims flocked to Mina at dawn on tenth of Dhul-Hijjah and stood on the plain of Arafat and spent the night in Muzdalifah.
After the pilgrims arrived at Mina, they began to throw stones at the Jamarat al-Aqaba.
In addition, they have moved on to perform the other important and obligatory rituals of the Hajj on the day, starting with slaughtering the sacrificial animals, shaving the heads by men pilgrims, tawaf al-ifadah (the circling of the Sacred House) and walking (saii) between the mounts of Safa and Marwa.
In Mina, the pilgrims continue to complete their ritual and spend days of Tashreeq remembering His Almighty (Allah) frequently and thanking Him for blessing them with the Hajj.
They complete the stoning of the three Jamarat, starting with the smallest, then the middle, and finally the largest, each with seven pebbles.(end)
