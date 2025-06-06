Bear Creek Mining Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting And Appointment Of Officers

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2025) - Bear Creek Mining Corporation (TSXV: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") that took place in Vancouver, BC on June 5, 2025. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters of business described in the Company's Information Circular dated April 16, 2025 and put before the meeting, including the re-election of Catherine McLeod-Seltzer, Eric Caba, Kevin Morano, Alan Hair and Susan Toews, and the election of Peter Mitchell and Ian Grundy and as directors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Shareholders also confirmed, ratified and approved the Company's 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan dated April 26, 2022 (the "2022 Plan"), and approved the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year.

Following the AGM Bear Creek's board of directors (the "Board") appointed Catherine McLeod-Seltzer as Chair, Eric Caba as President and Chief Executive Officer, Zoya Shashkova as Chief Financial Officer, Brian Peer as Chief Operating Officer, Eduardo Flores as Senior Vice President, Business Development, and Barbara Henderson as Vice President Corporate Communications and Corporate Secretary. The Board additionally constituted its standing committees for the ensuing year including the Audit, Compensation, Nominating and Corporate Governance, and Operating, Safety and Sustainability Committees.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Eric Caba

President and CEO