Chernihiv In Blackout Following Latest Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That's according to the press service of the Chernihiv City Council , Ukrinform reports.

“As a result of yet another attack by the enemy on Chernihiv's civilian infrastructure, two preschool educational facilities, a general school, and a vocational educational institution were damaged,” the statement reads.

The City Council noted that almost 60% of the windows in one of the affected kindergartens were shattered.

Russia launched over 400 drones, 40 missiles against Ukraine overnight - Zelensky

As reported by the head of the education department at the Chernihiv City Council, Vasyl Bilohura, the said facility, which hosts nearly 200 children, was one of the first to resume work in 2022 after a full-scale invasion, as it had its own shelter and suffered no damage from shelling.

Electricity supply has been interrupted in town. Some pre-school educational facilities have suspended their work.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Chernihiv , as a result of a night-time combined attack by Russia, four people were injured, apartment buildings and private homes were damaged.

Photo: Press service of the Chernihiv City Council