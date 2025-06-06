Ukraine Has 12 Months To Meet Conditions For Full EU Funding - Vice PM

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna, who spoke at a briefing in the Verkhovna Rada, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We have a period of up to 12 months to meet all necessary conditions to receive full funding. Today we are working with colleagues from parliament, with committees, so that all bills tabled in parliament, which have passed the committees, are adopted, so that Ukraine can actually fulfill all the conditions of the Ukraine Facility," Stefanishyna said.

She added that this also concerns the bills she had filed as Minister of Justice.

"These are at least eight bills that are currently under consideration by parliament, including bills related to the judicial branch, the enforcement of court rulings, reforms related to the ARMA agency, and others. All of them have been considered and approved at the committees, and we very much hope that the parliament, in cooperation with government, will find a compromise that will allow for passing them, and, accordingly, secure funding provided for by the European Union program," Stefanishyna noted.

As reported, referring to the Ministry of Economy, on April 1, Ukraine received another tranche of EUR 3.5 billion from the EU within the framework of the Ukraine Facility. That was the first tranche of financial support Ukraine will receive throughout 2025. The money went through due to the implementation of 13 benchmarks laid our in the Ukraine Plan for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Ukraine Facility is a program of financial support for Ukraine from European partners, designed until 2027. It is set to release EUR 50 billion to finance Ukraine's state budget and stimulate investment. In 2024, the state budget received more than EUR 16 billion under the Ukraine Facility initiative. This is the largest amount of support from international partners, which accounted for 40% of the country's external financing in 2024.

Photo: pravo