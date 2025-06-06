Bipartisan SEPSIS Act Reintroduced In U.S. Senate With Broad Support

Sepsis bill targets one of the nation's deadliest and most costly health crises with systemic solutions and backing of healthcare leaders

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- END SEPSIS proudly announces the reintroduction of the SEPSIS Act (S.1929) , a bipartisan bill that marks a significant step toward creating a comprehensive national response to the sepsis crisis. First introduced in September 2024, the legislation was officially reintroduced into the new Congress on Thursday, June 5, 2025 .

The bill is co-sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) , Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) , and Senator Andy Kim (D-NJ) -underscoring growing bipartisan momentum. It also has the support of major healthcare leaders, including the American Hospital Association and the Federation of American Hospitals , further validating the urgent need for legislative action.

About the SEPSIS Act.

The SEPSIS Act addresses the massive human and financial toll sepsis imposes on American families and the healthcare system. The bill proposes a targeted federal investment of $20 million annually to accelerate the implementation of HHS, CDC, and CMS-led sepsis initiatives.

Through key provisions, the bill would:







Expand outreach and education to hospitals to encourage adoption of the CDC's comprehensive new sepsis guidelines, Hospital Sepsis Program Core Elements.



Finalize and implement a sepsis outcome measure. A sepsis outcome measure would have significant, system-wide impacts on U.S. healthcare through:





Standardizing sepsis care across hospitals





Incentivize hospitals to improve, process that would lead to reductions in mortality and morbidity





Lowering healthcare costs by implementing effective early interventions





Drive Data Transparency and Quality Improvement by requiring hospitals to report sepsis outcomes publicly



Strengthen sepsis programs nationwide by encouraging greater hospital investment in sepsis care



Improve data collection on pediatric sepsis Create an incentive program for hospitals to improve sepsis outcomes

Continued Advocacy on Capitol Hill

To mark this important milestone, END SEPSIS returned to Capitol Hill this week to meet with key members of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee. Discussions emphasized the staggering human and economic burden of sepsis, which leads to more than 350,000 deaths annually in the U.S. and over $60 billion in healthcare costs.

"The SEPSIS Act is a turning point in our national effort to prevent avoidable sepsis deaths," said Ciaran and Orlaith Staunton, Co-Founders of END SEPSIS. "With bipartisan support and strong healthcare backing, we are closer than ever to a unified federal response that saves lives and reduces costs."

END SEPSIS has long championed a comprehensive, collaborative approach involving Congress, the White House, federal agencies like CDC and CMS, research institutions, and patient advocates. With the reintroduction of the SEPSIS Act, the organization remains laser-focused on achieving legislative passage and real-world impact.

About END SEPSIS: Sepsis deaths and disabilities devastate hundreds of thousands of families each year. It's our mission to end that. Through aggressive public policy initiatives and comprehensive sepsis education for adults and children, we fight to make sure that no more lives are lost to this preventable, treatable condition.

