Literacy Partners 2025 Gala To Honor Erroll Mcdonald, Cynthia Mcfadden, Neil Degrasse Tyson And Bob Woodward

Literacy Partners Logo

2025 Gala Special Guest Global Media Leader Oprah Winfrey

- Asaf Bar-Tura, Literacy Partners CEONEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Literacy Partners will host its 2025 Evening of Readings & Gala Dinner on Monday, June 9th, 2025 at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers, gathering New York's literary, philanthropic, and civic leaders to celebrate the power of literacy to change lives.The event will shine a spotlight on the impact of adult literacy and the role community plays in empowering families through education. Proceeds from the gala directly support Literacy Partners' life-changing programs for adults, parents and caregivers and immigrant families nationally from locations in New York City, Philadelphia, Nevada and San Diego.This year, Literacy Partners will honor four extraordinary individuals whose leadership and service reflect the organization's mission:.Erroll McDonald, Trailblazing Executive Editor and Vice President at Alfred A. Knopf, Erroll McDonald has shaped American literature for decades, championing some of the most iconic and diverse voices in modern publishing..Cynthia McFadden, Award-winning anchor and correspondent, known for her fearless reporting and commitment to uncovering truth and elevating untold stories..Neil deGrasse Tyson, Renowned astrophysicist, author, and science communicator, has made complex scientific ideas accessible to millions, inspiring curiosity and learning through media and education..Bob Woodward. One of the most influential investigative journalists of our time, Mr. Woodward's decades-long career at The Washington Post has defined accountability in American political reporting.In addition, Global Media Leader Oprah Winfrey will attend the Gala as a special guest and presenter.“We are proud to celebrate these remarkable honorees who exemplify the values at the heart of our mission - resilience, courage, and a belief in the power of education to unlock opportunity,” said Asaf Bar-Tura, CEO of Literacy Partners."In keeping with tradition, the program will bring to life stories that speak to the power of literacy - from overcoming adversity to achieving new dreams. The evening will also include remarks from a Literacy Partners Student – always an important and moving part of the program.The gala begins at 6:30 p.m. with cocktails and a waterfront welcome, followed by dinner and remarks from Literacy Partners students and honorees. The Gala will include a special tribute to author Barbara Taylor Bradford.Since 1973, Literacy Partners has provided free, high-quality literacy education to more than 25,000 adults and families through its two-generation approach. Its unique programs empower adults, parents and caregivers to create success for themselves and the children in their care by building adult capabilities and improving child outcomes.“Literacy is not just a skill - it's a foundation for dignity, confidence, and change,” said Bar-Tura.“This evening is a celebration of our students, an appreciation of our supporters, and a commitment to a nation where all have the opportunity to read, work, engage, and thrive."For more information, tickets, or to become a sponsor of the 2025 Literacy Partners Gala, please visit or contact ... or by telephone (646) 454-1299.About Literacy Partners:Literacy Partners advances literacy two generations at a time, by supporting adults, parents, and caregivers in nurturing the literacy skills they and the children in their lives need to thrive. Literacy Partners research-based programs incorporate child development and parenting support to help parents and caregivers boost children's early reading, social emotional growth, and school readiness. Designed to arm every parent and caregiver with the necessary tools they need to create success for themselves and a better future for the children in their care, Literacy Partners' programs break the cycle of poverty, improve job prospects, and close the achievement gap for children before they even begin school.For more information, please visit:IG: @litpartners | F: LiteracyPartners | Y: @Literacypartners | IN: LiteracyPartners

