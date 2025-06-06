Tactical Grooming Barbershop Wins A 2025 Best Of Alabama Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MADISON, AL, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Most people have a backup plan for a bad haircut, but Tactical Grooming Barbershop makes sure you don't need one! This Madison-based business has built its reputation on sharp military-style cuts, hot towel straight razor shaves, and a smooth, efficient experience from start to finish. There are no unnecessary extras, no long waits... Just clean lines, good service, and a setup that respects your time!Founded in 2020 by Corey, a military veteran with a background in IT and leadership, Tactical Grooming Barbershop was built on discipline, attention to detail, and the belief that a great cut shouldn't feel like rolling the dice. While Corey designed and built the space, it's his wife, Krista Nixon, who brings it to life behind the chair. As the lead barber, Krista's precision and skill have earned the shop a loyal following. That commitment to quality extends beyond the chair, too-Tactical Grooming crafts its own line of all-natural beard products, like Redstone Beard Butter and Vanilla Coffee Beard Oil, made to keep things looking sharp between appointments.“We're not trying to reinvent the wheel,” Corey says.“We just want people to leave feeling confident and taken care of. We've got your six!”Earlier this year, Tactical Grooming opened a second location inside the Marshall Space Flight Center, giving even more North Alabama clients access to this go-to barbershop's signature approach. And now, the brand has expanded again-this time with a new women's salon, Classy Darlin' Salon, recently opened in Huntsville. It's a fresh chapter that brings the same focus on quality and care to a whole new clientele. Tactical Grooming Barbershop was also named a 2025 Best of Alabama Award winner-an honor based entirely on public votes and happy clients! Between the sharp cuts, the solid products, and the steady stream of regulars... Tactical Grooming has carved out a lane that's all its own.Click here for more informationAddress: 105E Church St., Madison, AL 35758

Tactical Grooming Barbershop

Tactical Grooming Barbershop

(256) 676-9600

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.