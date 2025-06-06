Huntsville's Dance Factor Receives 2025 Best Of Alabama Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Dance Factor, a Huntsville-based dance studio known for blending performance with purpose, has been named a 2025 Best of Alabama winner-just two years after opening its doors with 45 founding students. Today, the studio celebrates a growing community of over 100 dancers, from toddlers in tap shoes to children and teens competing across the Southeast.But The Dance Factor isn't just teaching choreography. It's shaping confidence, character, and community connection! With a robust lineup of classes including ballet, jazz, hip hop, contemporary, tap, and acrobatics, the studio serves dancers of all abilities-from age 2 through adult. Their inclusive approach includes leadership roles for students, volunteer opportunities, and performances at local assisted living facilities. A new program supporting grandparents and kinship guardians raising children is also in development, offering discounted tuition and essentials to ease the financial burden.Founder and Director Michael Clark, a Huntsville native and lifelong dancer, created The Dance Factor with a simple mission: to inspire the next generation of leaders through dance. The 2025 Best of Alabama recognition underscores The Dance Factor's impact not just on its dancers, but on the Huntsville community at large.“We're not just preparing students for the stage-we're preparing them for life,” said Clark.“This award is a reflection of the heart our students and families bring to the studio every day.”Click here for more informationAddress: 1648 Jordan Road, Suites A and C, Huntsville, AL 35811

