Golden Rule BBQ Wins 2025 Best Of Alabama Award
Golden Rule BBQ first opened in 1891 as a roadside stop between Birmingham and Atlanta. Now considered the oldest continuously operating restaurant in Alabama, the business proudly calls itself the Home of the Original BBQ Sandwich.
Today's menu has grown far beyond just pork on a bun-though you can still get that! The Big Pig Challenge draws sandwich daredevils, and catering options-from boxed lunches to full-on rib buffets-make it easy to feed a crowd. Whether you're serving 10 or 10,000, Golden Rule BBQ has you covered. That steady consistency just earned them a 2025 Best of Alabama Award, voted on by customers statewide!
“Our job is to make sure the food lives up to the name-and the name's been around a long time,” says owner Brian Kemp, who acquired the business in 2022.“We've kept the original menu and spirit, and we're proud to keep growing it without changing what made it great!”
Address: 2504 Crestwood Blvd, Irondale, Alabama 35210
Golden Rule BBQ
Golden Rule BBQ
+1 205-224-2014
