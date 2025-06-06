Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Auction Result Of Treasury Bills - RIKV 25 0917 - RIKV 25 1217


2025-06-06 07:45:54
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Series RIKV 25 0917 RIKV 25 1217
Settlement Date 06/11/2025 06/11/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 1,800 19,400
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 97.947 / 7.700 96.115 / 7.699
Total Number of Bids Received 6 22
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 2,300 20,000
Total Number of Successful Bids 5 20
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 5 20
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 97.947 / 7.700 96.115 / 7.699
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 97.974 / 7.596 96.217 / 7.489
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 97.947 / 7.700 96.115 / 7.699
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 97.962 / 7.642 96.159 / 7.608
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.974 / 7.596 96.217 / 7.489
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.934 / 7.749 95.970 / 7.999
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 97.956 / 7.665 96.156 / 7.615
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.28 1.03

