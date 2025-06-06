AYR Provides Update On Anticipated Cease Trade Order

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYR Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“AYR” or the“Company”), a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator, today provides an update regarding the status of its securities in connection with its previously announced delay in filing its interim financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.‎

As disclosed on May 30, 2025, the Company was unable to meet the deadline to file its interim financial report, management's discussion and analysis, and related CEO and CFO certificates for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 (collectively, the“Interim Filings”) as required under applicable Canadian securities laws. As a result, the Ontario Securities Commission (the“OSC”) has issued a Failure to File Cease Trade Order (the“FFCTO”) effective June 5, 2025.

The FFCTO prohibits all trading, whether direct or indirect, in the securities of the Company in Canada, subject to certain limited exceptions for beneficial security holders who are not, and were not at the date of the FFCTO, insiders or control persons of the Company. Such holders may sell securities acquired before the date of the FFCTO if the sale is made through a“foreign organized regulated market” and through a registered investment dealer in Canada, in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The FFCTO will remain in effect until the Company files the required disclosures and the OSC revokes the order.

AYR is working diligently to complete its outstanding filings and will provide further updates as appropriate.

The Company does not expect the FFCTO to impact its ability to continue to operate in the ordinary course and remains committed to delivering high-quality cannabis products to its patients and customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may contain forward-looking information or may be forward-looking statements (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as“target”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“foresee”,“could”,“would”,“estimate”,“goal”,“outlook”,“intend”,“plan”,“seek”,“will”,“may”,“tracking”,“pacing” and“should” and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes. This news release includes forward-looking statements pertaining to, among other things, the status and potential revocation of the FFCTO and the Company's ability to continue to operate in the ordinary course. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause actual events and results to differ materially from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. AYR has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About AYR Wellness Inc.

AYR Wellness is a vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis business. The Company operates simultaneously as a retailer with 90+ licensed dispensaries and a house of cannabis CPG brands.

AYR is committed to delivering high-quality cannabis products to its patients and customers while acting as a Force for Good for its team members and the communities that the Company serves. For more information, please visit .

Company/Media Contact:

Robert Vanisko

SVP, Public Affairs

T: (786) 885-0397

Email: ...

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

T: (786) 885-0397