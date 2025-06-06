Issue Of Equity
| JTC (UK) Limited
Uloma Adighibe
Alexandria Tivey
| ...
+44 203 832 3877
+44 203 832 3891
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
Important Information
This announcement is an advertisement for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation Rules of the UK Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and is not a prospectus. This announcement does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer for sale or subscription of, or solicitation of any offer to subscribe for or to acquire, any ordinary shares in the Company in any jurisdiction, including in or into Australia, Canada, Japan, the Republic of South Africa, the United States or any member state of the EEA (other than any member state of the EEA where the Company's securities may be lawfully marketed). Investors should not subscribe for or purchase any ordinary shares referred to in this announcement except on the basis of information in the Prospectus and the Supplementary Prospectus in their final form, published by the Company in connection with the Offer. A copy of the Prospectus and the Supplementary Prospectus is available for inspection, subject to certain access restrictions, from the Company's registered office, for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism at #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website (). Approval of the Prospectus or the Supplementary Prospectus, by the FCA should not be understood as an endorsement of the securities that are the subject of the Prospectus. Potential investors are recommended to read the Prospectus and the Supplementary Prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with a decision to invest in the Company's securities.
Legal Disclaimer:
