Capital Vacations Reviews The Social Benefits Of Vacation Ownership

Dinner in Branson

Building Community Through Travel

- Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital VacationsMYRTLE BEACH, SC, SC, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vacation ownership offers more than just a place to stay-it creates meaningful connections and a strong sense of community among owners. Travel brings people together, and vacation ownership provides a unique opportunity for families, friends, and fellow travelers to build lasting relationships. Whether returning to a favorite destination, joining owner events, or sharing stories by the pool, the social side of ownership transforms vacations into cherished memories.Engaging in social events and creating long-standing friendships during vacations goes beyond just entertainment - it significantly supports mental and emotional well-being. Group activities and shared experiences allow individuals to relax, recharge, and form deeper bonds, often creating a support network that extends beyond the resort stay.Capital Vacations, through its points-based ownership club, hosts a variety of social events designed to bring owners together and enrich the vacation experience. These include experiences like:.Vegas-Style Game Nights: High-energy evenings with food, an open bar, DJs, and table games like roulette, poker, and blackjack-complete with prizes for the winners..Themed Parties and Dinners: Events such as Hawaiian luaus and live concerts encourage interaction and leave lasting impressions..Live Entertainment: Performances by talented artists create shared moments and lasting memories.Through these activities, guests can meet new people, share meaningful experiences, and form friendships that keep them actively vacationing and exploring. This sense of connection enhances every visit and deepens the value of ownership.“At Capital Vacations, we believe travel is about more than getting away-it's about creating lasting experiences and genuine connections. Our social events, engaging activities, and welcoming resort atmosphere help owners build memories that last a lifetime,” says Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital VacationsTo learn more about Capital Vacations Club and its expanding portfolio of premier vacation destinations, visit .# # #About Capital VacationsCapital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with more than 200 Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic value-add tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 1,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the owner and guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships. Visit CapitalVacations. Travel. Gather. Smile. Repeat.

