Meala Partners With Dsm-Firmenich To Commercialize Texturizing Protein For Meat Alternatives

Key benefits of PB Pea:



Clean label and allergen-free: Clearly labeled as "pea protein."

Thermostability: Maintains performance under heat and low temperature for versatile applications.

Excellent texture and water retention: Provides juiciness and structure in meat alternatives.

Enhanced nutritional value: Increases protein content. Short ingredient list: Enables producers to shorten and clean up the ingredient list.

There is a clear shift in consumer behavior globally. Customers are increasingly drawn to products that deliver both an enjoyable taste experience and a clean, simple ingredient list that supports their well-being goals. To meet these rising expectations and drive meaningful growth, food manufacturers are seeking all-in-one ingredient solutions. "This is exactly where our product comes in," says Tali Feldman Sivan, CBO and co-founder of Meala FoodTech. "It addresses both functionality and clean-label demands, while replicating the sensory profile and experience of conventional meat products."

With health and transparency rising in importance, European consumers are fueling a clean-label shift in the food industry. According to recent research1 from the EIT Food Consumer Observatory-a pan-European study on consumer perceptions of ultra-processed foods -- two-thirds of Europeans (67%) say they dislike unknown ingredients in their food, while just over half (56%) actively try to avoid processed foods.

This growing awareness is reshaping preferences -- especially in the plant-based sector. In response, food manufacturers are under pressure to reformulate products and embrace cleaner, simpler labels to meet the rising demand for healthier, more natural options that don't compromise on taste or convenience

With the launch of VertisTM PB Pea, dsm-firmenich is expanding its VertisTM plant protein portfolio -- introducing an innovative ingredient that consolidates the functionality of multiple components in plant-based meat alternatives.

"We are grateful to our partners at dsm-firmenich, who offer decades of experience as industry leaders in bringing innovative products to market," exclaims Hadar Ekhoiz Razmovich, CEO and co-founder of Meala FoodTech. "Their application support, regulatory expertise, and ability to drive global commercial rollouts are unprecedented. We're impressed by their innovation-driven approach and deep understanding of the food industry. dsm-firmenich believed in us from the very beginning -- not only as investors, but as true partners -- offering guidance, trust, and strategic support that helped lay the foundation for this powerful collaboration."

Meala's partnership with dsm-firmenich -- a global leader in food ingredients -- combines both distribution and venture investment. The agreement paves the way for Meala's innovative pea-based texturizer to enter new global markets and fuel the next wave of plant-based product innovation. With production already underway in Europe, Meala's functional pea protein is scaling to meet growing international demand.

"We're looking forward to working with dsm-firmenich to lead the new era of plant-based alternatives that successfully merge high performance and robust nutrition, to create a new generation of delicious, better-for-you and better for the planet meat alternatives," adds Razmovich. "Meala delivers a powerful, high-protein texturizing solution, providing manufacturers with a scalable alternative to less-desirable additives.

About Meala FoodTech

Meala FoodTech was founded in 2021 by product-innovation specialists Hadar Ekhoiz Razmovich, Tali Feldman Sivan, PhD; and Liran Gruda, CTO. United by a shared vision, the trio set out to revolutionize food production with clean-label, functional ingredients that create better-for-you foods. Meala is backed by leading investors, including The Kitchen Hub, dsm-firmenich Ventures, Lasenor Emul SPA, EIT food, and Milk & Honey Ventures.

