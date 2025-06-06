Gotcha Covered Opens Fourth California Location

"Gotcha Covered is excited to expand our presence in California, and this new location will be a great asset to the community and to our brand," said David Dunsmuir, president of Gotcha Covered. "This new location provides us with the opportunity to show the residents of the Los Feliz community the importance of having a window treatment partner when they begin to remodel their homes. Doug is very passionate about his ability to collaborate and provide mentorship, and we know he will be a great representative of the Gotcha Covered brand."

Roberto is a Southern California native and comes from a sales management background. He spent more than 17 years working his way up the sales ladder to the director of sales position at a leading national provider of specialty home infusion and specialty pharmacy services.

"Working closely with the customer and engaging with them is how you arrive at a great design," he said. "A great design should feel effortless and personal. Whether the homeowner is looking to add warmth, a bold design statement or simple functionality, a good designer understands how to guide the homeowner through the renovation process."

In addition to the Los Feliz neighborhood, Gotcha Covered of Los Feliz will serve residents in Glendale, East Hollywood, Hancock Park, Silverlake, Echo Park, South Pasadena, Pasadena and many other communities north of downtown Los Angeles.

Gotcha Covered currently has more than 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

