G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results
| G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Nasdaq: GIII)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended April 30,
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|Net sales
|$
|583,609
|$
|609,747
|Cost of goods sold
|337,065
|350,854
|Gross profit
|246,544
|258,893
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|231,495
|236,621
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,573
|8,768
|Operating profit
|8,476
|13,504
|Other income (loss)
|3,462
|(223
|)
|Interest and financing charges, net
|(461
|)
|(5,424
|)
|Income before income taxes
|11,477
|7,857
|Income tax expense
|3,718
|2,305
|Net income
|7,759
|5,552
|Less: loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|-
|(250
|)
|Net income attributable to G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.
|$
|7,759
|$
|5,802
|Net income attributable to G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.13
|Diluted
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.12
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|43,748
|45,484
|Diluted
|45,385
|46,734
|Selected Balance Sheet Data (in thousands):
|As of April 30,
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|257,785
|$
|508,434
|Working capital
|817,509
|1,140,449
|Inventories
|456,482
|479,671
|Total assets
|2,415,873
|2,565,399
|Total debt
|18,742
|426,351
|Operating lease liabilities
|269,922
|224,452
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,684,094
|1,519,875
| G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME
(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|April 30, 2025
|April 30, 2024
|(Unaudited)
|GAAP net income attributable to G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.
|$
|7,759
|$
|5,802
|Excluded from non-GAAP:
|One-time warehouse related severance expenses
|978
|-
|Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
|(316
|)
|-
|Non-GAAP net income attributable to G-III Apparel Group, Ltd., as defined
|$
|8,421
|$
|5,802
Non-GAAP net income is a“non-GAAP financial measure” that excludes in fiscal 2026 one-time severance expenses related to a closed warehouse. There were no non-GAAP exclusions for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated using the effective tax rate for the period. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding items that are not indicative of our core business operating results. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess our performance on a comparative basis and believes that they are also useful to investors to enable them to assess our performance on a comparative basis across historical periods and facilitate comparisons of our operating results to those of our competitors. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
| G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE
|Three Months Ended
|April 30, 2025
|April 30, 2024
|(Unaudited)
|GAAP diluted net income attributable to G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. per common share
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.12
|Excluded from non-GAAP:
|One-time warehouse related severance expenses
|0.03
|-
|Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
|(0.01
|)
|-
|Non-GAAP diluted net income attributable to G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. per common share, as defined
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.12
Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share is a“non-GAAP financial measure” that excludes in fiscal 2026 one-time severance expenses related to a closed warehouse. There were no non-GAAP exclusions for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated using the effective tax rate for the period. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding items that are not indicative of our core business operating results. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess our performance on a comparative basis and believes that they are also useful to investors to enable them to assess our performance on a comparative basis across historical periods and facilitate comparisons of our operating results to those of our competitors. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
| G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|April 30, 2025
|April 30, 2024
|(Unaudited)
|Net income attributable to G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.
|$
|7,759
|$
|5,802
|One-time warehouse related severance expenses
|978
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,573
|8,768
|Interest and financing charges, net
|461
|5,424
|Income tax expense
|3,718
|2,305
|Adjusted EBITDA, as defined
|$
|19,489
|$
|22,299
Adjusted EBITDA is a“non-GAAP financial measure” which represents earnings before depreciation and amortization, interest and financing charges, net and income tax expense and excludes in fiscal 2026 one-time severance expenses related to a closed warehouse. Adjusted EBITDA is being presented as a supplemental disclosure because management believes that it is a common measure of operating performance in the apparel industry. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income, as an indicator of the Company's operating performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of the Company's liquidity, as determined in accordance with GAAP.
| G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED AND ACTUAL GAAP NET INCOME TO FORECASTED AND ACTUAL NON-GAAP NET INCOME
(In thousands)
|Forecasted Three
|Actual Three
|Months Ending
|Months Ended
|July 31, 2025
|July 31, 2024
|(Unaudited)
|Net income attributable to G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.
|$
|1,000 - 6,000
|$
|24,212
|Excluded from non-GAAP:
|Gain on forgiveness of liabilities
|-
|(600
|)
|Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
|-
|168
|Non-GAAP net income attributable to G-III Apparel Group, Ltd., as defined
|$
|1,000 - 6,000
|$
|23,780
Non-GAAP net income is a“non-GAAP financial measure” that excludes in fiscal 2025 the gain on the forgiveness of certain liabilities related to the acquisition of the minority interest of our DKNY business in China that we did not already own. The income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated using the effective tax for the period. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding items that are not indicative of our core business operating results. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess our performance on a comparative basis and believes that they are also useful to investors to enable them to assess our performance on a comparative basis across historical periods and facilitate comparisons of our operating results to those of our competitors. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
| G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED AND ACTUAL GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE TO FORECASTED AND ACTUAL NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE
|Forecasted Three
|Actual Three
|Months Ending
|Months Ended
|July 31, 2025
|July 31, 2024
|(Unaudited)
|GAAP diluted net income attributable to G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. per common share
|$
|0.02 - 0.12
|$
|0.53
|Excluded from non-GAAP:
|Gain on forgiveness of liabilities
|-
|(0.01
|)
|Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
|-
|-
|Non-GAAP diluted net income attributable to G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. per common share, as defined
|$
|0.02 - 0.12
|$
|0.52
Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share is a“non-GAAP financial measure” that excludes in fiscal 2025 the gain on the forgiveness of certain liabilities related to the acquisition of the minority interest of our DKNY business in China that we did not already own. The income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated using the effective tax for the period. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding items that are not indicative of our core business operating results. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess our performance on a comparative basis and believes that they are also useful to investors to enable them to assess our performance on a comparative basis across historical periods and facilitate comparisons of our operating results to those of our competitors. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.
Company Contact:
Priya Trivedi
SVP of Investor Relations and Treasurer
(646) 473-5228
