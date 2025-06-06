Line Pipe Industry Report 2025: How Innovation In Hydrogen And CCUS Infrastructure Is Shaping Growth - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, And Forecasts, 2020-2030F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$15.39 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$20.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope
Key Market Players:
- Tenaris S.A. JFE Steel Corporation Nippon Steel Corporation TMK Group EVRAZ plc Welspun Corp Limited ChelPipe Group United States Steel Corporation ArcelorMittal S.A. Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd.
Line Pipe Market, By Material:
- Carbon Steel Alloy Steel Stainless Steel Thermoplastic
Line Pipe Market, By Diameter:
- Less than 6 Inches 6-12 Inches 12-18 Inches Greater than 18 Inches
Line Pipe Market, By Application:
- Oil & Gas Water & Wastewater Chemicals & Petrochemicals Mining Power Generation Other
Line Pipe Market, By Joint Type:
- Beveled Threaded Coupled Welded
Line Pipe Market, By Region:
- North America United States Canada Mexico Europe France United Kingdom Italy Germany Spain Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait Turkey
