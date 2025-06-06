South Sudan: Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) And Ministry Of Health Launch Newly Constructed Neonatal Ward At Aweil State Hospital To Improve Care For Sick Newborns And Premature Babies

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

Seeking to improve access to medical care for sick, low birth weight, and premature babies in South Sudan's Northern Bahr-el-Ghazal State, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and South Sudan's Ministry of Health on 4 June 2025 opened a newly-built 40-bed neonatal inpatient ward at Aweil State Hospital.

The new structure replaces the former 33-bed neonatal ward, which was frequently overcrowded with over 45 babies admitted at once and lacked enough room for critical care like resuscitation.

"We had a neonatal ward, but it was always full or over its capacity," says Denis Mbae, MSF project coordinator for Aweil. "This new building, which is also closer to the maternity ward, will limit the distance that mothers have to walk to breastfeed their babies, while holding better equipment and amenities.

"The new ward has increased capacity and improved design, with necessary space for incubators and life-support equipment to better support vulnerable infants whose vital organs may not be fully developed. Mothers will also have dedicated space for Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC), promoting skin-to-skin contact vital for low-birth-weight infants, which has proven to help improve health outcomes of babies in this condition.

This specialized unit, the only one of its kind in the state, offers spacious environments designed for infection prevention, improved monitoring, and better working conditions for staff. The building will also provide a space for neonates under one roof, allowing for better follow-up and monitoring.

MSF has supported Aweil State Hospital since 2008, providing paediatric and maternity services in a region where many people face challenges accessing timely care due to limited peripheral health services and difficulty in finding proper transportation. In 2024, MSF assisted in delivery of 7,664 babies at Aweil State Hospital.

The upgrade reinforces MSF's commitment to enhancing access to health care for better outcomes for vulnerable families in South Sudan.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Médecins sans frontières (MSF).