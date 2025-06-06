Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish Embassy In Azerbaijan Posts Congratulations On Eid Al-Adha


2025-06-06 07:06:13
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6.​ The Embassy of Türkiye in Azerbaijan has published a congratulation on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha holiday, Trend reports.

The publication placed on the diplomatic mission's X page addressed congratulations to both the citizens of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

"We congratulate all our citizens, as well as Azerbaijani brothers and sisters, on the blessed Eid al-Adha holiday - a symbol of unity, solidarity and brotherhood of Muslims around the world. We wish everyone good health, joy, well-being and abundance at the festive table," the embassy said.

