Turkish Embassy In Azerbaijan Posts Congratulations On Eid Al-Adha
The publication placed on the diplomatic mission's X page addressed congratulations to both the citizens of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.
"We congratulate all our citizens, as well as Azerbaijani brothers and sisters, on the blessed Eid al-Adha holiday - a symbol of unity, solidarity and brotherhood of Muslims around the world. We wish everyone good health, joy, well-being and abundance at the festive table," the embassy said.
