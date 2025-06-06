Two FSB Assets Arrested For Spotting Strikes In Dnipropetrovsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the SBU press center, Ukrinform saw.

According to the investigation, the suspects were recruited via Telegram as they were looking for "quick money". They acted separately, but had one handler, who has already been identified.

One of the detainees is a 47-year-old former employee of a local defense enterprise, who was tasked by the FSB to locate firing positions of anti-aircraft missile systems and radars.

The traitor would also send the Russians the coordinates of repair bases and defense supply hubs.

Another perpetrator is a 54-year-old parking lot guard based in Dnipro. He was tasked with locating the positions of Ukraine's air defense assets in town.

As noted by counterintelligence operatives, the culprit would collect sensitive data through personal observation and in conversations with acquaintances, whom he kept oblivious of his true intentions.

During the raids, phones with evidence of clandestine cooperation with the FSV were seized.

SBU detectives charged both suspects with high treason committed under martial law.

The perpetrators are to be remanded in custody without bail, facing life in prison if found guilty in court.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, based on the evidence gathered by the Security Service of Ukraine, a member of the FSB human intelligence network who had coordinated Russian missile attacks on Kyiv was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

