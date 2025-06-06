Happy Belly Food Group's Smash Burger Brand Rosie's Burgers Announces The Opening Of Its Newest Location In Hamilton, Ontario

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands is pleased to announce the grand opening of Rosie's Burgers ("") newest location at 590 Concession Street, Hamilton, Ontario, this Saturday June 7, 2025. Rosie's is a boutique QSR restaurant brand serving up its signature smash burgers, poutine, onion rings, milkshakes, and more.







Rosie's Burgers 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



"Rosie's Burgers continues its organic growth with its 3rd opening so far this year. This opening further expands our reach in our home province and helps service the increasing demand for Rosie's in Ontario," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "This new street front location is on a hard corner with excellent visibility and parking for our expanding customer base that will draw a healthy mix of professionals, residents, and visitors alike.

"Our location in Hamilton is surrounded by a growing population, vibrant culinary scene, and strong mix of students, young professionals, and families. As one of Canada's fastest-growing mid-sized cities, Hamilton offers a dynamic urban core combined with diverse neighbourhoods that create consistent foot traffic and demand for new dining options. The city has cultivated a thriving food culture that embraces innovative and trendy concepts, a perfect fit for Rosie's Burgers.

"With 95 units secured through area development agreements across Atlantic Canada, Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, and British Columbia-and several locations already open or under construction-Rosie's is on a clear path toward sustained and scalable growth. As the year unfolds, we expect the pace of new openings to accelerate. By leveraging a hybrid model of corporate-owned stores and an asset-light franchise approach, we are set to accelerate our national expansion while preserving operational excellence.







Rosie's Burgers 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



"With each new opening and franchise agreement signed, our coast-to-coast Canadian expansion grows. Our core focus is on accelerating growth through organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions. With more restaurants in development across Canada, we expect to announce several projects throughout the remainder of the year. Happy Belly now has 541 contractually committed retail franchise locations across our emerging brands-whether in development, under construction, or already operating. We are excited to share updates on newly secured locations for our brands as we continue to grow as we progress in our mission to become a predictable and disciplined growth company, Canada's #1 restaurant consolidator."

We are just getting started.

About Rosie's Burgers

Deliciously handcrafted smashed burgers, golden fries, and classic milkshakes. Rosie's is your neighbourhood burger shop serving up nostalgic flavours you know, love, and crave. From our Smashburgers and French fries to strawberry shakes and onion rings-we're all about keeping things simple and perfecting tradition. Because the classics were made classic for a reason, right?

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see or contact us at ... .

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a dynamic multi-branded restaurant company focused on acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada. With a robust portfolio of brands Happy Belly is dedicated to delivering quality, efficiency, and exceptional customer experiences nationwide.







Happy Belly Food Group Inc.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Sean Black

Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Chief Operating Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT:

www: or email ...

If you wish to contact us please call: (604) 737-2303

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on .







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.