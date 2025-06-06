Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Receives Death Threat Ghaziabad Police Investigate Caller Identity
Following the incident, Ghaziabad Police have informed the Delhi Police and are actively investigating to determine the identity and location of the caller. Efforts are ongoing to trace the source of the threat and ensure the Chief Minister's safety.Rekha Gupta may move into govt bungalow in Civil Lines
Rekha Gupta may move into a government bungalow in north Delhi's Civil Lines, over 100 days after she assumed charge, officials said on Thursday.
A senior government official said that an allotment letter has been issued and the public works department (PWD) has started repair and renovation work at the property.
"We are carrying out some repair and renovation work, after which the chief minister will move in. The allotment letter has been issued," he told PTI.
Meanwhile, the PWD which allots bungalows to ministers and Delhi government's employees, has floated a tender to construct a camp office.
The estimated cost of the upgradation is ₹47 lakh and the work is likely to be completed in 60 days, THE official added.
(This is a developing story)
