Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Karnataka High Court Grants Protection From Arrest To Karnataka Cricket Body

2025-06-06 07:01:17
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted protection from arrest to officials of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) who petitioned the Court to quash the case filed against the KSCA management and its senior officials in connection with the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede in Bengaluru on 4 June, which tragically resulted in the deaths of 11 people, Bar and Bench reported.

MENAFN06062025007365015876ID1109644998

