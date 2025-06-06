Stock Picks For June: SEBI Ras Flag Five High-Conviction Buys

SEBI-registered analysts have identified top stock picks for June, including BHEL, Tanla Platforms, and Bharat Dynamics, all supported by bullish technical structures.

From breakouts to macro tailwinds, here's why they believe these stocks have room to run.Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

Manish Kushwaha identifies Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) as his top pick for June and recommends a buy action. He suggested an entry range of ₹260–262 and set progressive targets at ₹290, ₹310, and ₹350, with a stop loss at ₹230.

According to his analysis, the recent breakout above the descending trendline signals a likely end to the corrective phase and the start of a new upward rally.

Tanla Platforms

Akhilesh Jat has identified Tanla Platforms as his top stock pick for June 2025, citing a compelling blend of technical and fundamental strengths. The stock has surged more than 40% from its recent low of ₹409, reflecting robust buying interest and positive momentum.

From a technical perspective, Tanla Platforms has recently achieved multiple bullish breakouts, suggesting a strong reversal from the previous consolidation phase. Jat recommends entering at ₹590, with a stop loss at ₹500 and a target price of ₹720.

Bharat Dynamics (BDL)

Vikash Bagaria highlights Bharat Dynamics (BDL) as a high-potential defense stock in the early stages of a multi-month or even multi-year uptrend, supported by strong price action, favorable macroeconomic conditions, and significant institutional buying.

He recommends accumulating BDL on dips toward ₹1,650–1,700, with a strong buy zone identified at ₹1,170–1,248 for long-term investors. His long-term targets are set at ₹2,250, ₹2,700, and ₹3,160, with a positional stop loss on a weekly close below ₹1,500.

Ganesh Housing Corporation (GHCL)

Rajneesh Sharma views Ganesh Housing Corporation (GHCL) as a standout real estate operator in Gujarat, especially appealing after a nearly 30% correction from its February 2025 all-time high of ₹1,480.

He has set a target of 1501 by November 20 and noted that a weekly close below ₹875 would invalidate the bullish structure and break the trend channel.

PI Industries

Priyank Sharma observes that PI Industries is emerging from a significant correction phase, having declined nearly 39% from its all-time high of ₹4,804.05 in September 2024.

Sharma suggested buying at ₹3,835–₹3,690 and a stop loss at ₹3,530 (on a weekly close basis). His swing trade targets are ₹4,200 and ₹4,270, with an open upside if momentum persists. The duration for this trade setup is 4–10 weeks.

