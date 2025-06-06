ABM Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Results
|Contact:
|Investor Relations:
|Paul Goldberg
|(212) 297-9721
|...
| ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended April 30,
|(in millions, except per share amounts)
|2025
|2024
| Increase /
(Decrease)
|Revenues
|$
|2,111.7
|$
|2,018.2
|4.6%
|Operating expenses
|1,841.0
|1,763.5
|4.4%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|175.1
|159.9
|9.5%
|Amortization of intangible assets
|13.2
|13.6
|(2.5)%
|Operating profit
|82.3
|81.3
|1.2%
|Income from unconsolidated affiliates
|1.4
|1.7
|(19.4)%
|Interest expense
|(23.9
|)
|(20.6
|)
|(16.1)%
|Income before income taxes
|59.8
|62.4
|(4.3)%
|Income tax provision
|(17.6
|)
|(18.7
|)
|5.8%
|Net income
|$
|42.2
|$
|43.8
|(3.7)%
|Net income per common share
|Basic
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.69
|(2.9)%
|Diluted
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.69
|(2.9)%
| Weighted-average common and common equivalent
shares outstanding
|Basic
|62.6
|63.3
|Diluted
|62.9
|63.5
|Dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.265
|$
|0.225
| ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
|Six Months Ended April 30,
|(in millions, except per share amounts)
|2025
|2024
| Increase /
(Decrease)
|Revenues
|$
|4,226.6
|$
|4,087.8
|3.4%
|Operating expenses
|3,696.1
|3,589.8
|3.0%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|344.1
|314.5
|9.4%
|Amortization of intangible assets
|26.5
|28.2
|(6.1)%
|Operating profit
|159.9
|155.4
|2.9%
|Income from unconsolidated affiliates
|2.1
|3.0
|(28.1)%
|Interest expense
|(46.8
|)
|(41.9
|)
|(11.5)%
|Income before income taxes
|115.2
|116.4
|(1.0)%
|Income tax provision
|(29.5
|)
|(28.0
|)
|(5.3)%
|Net income
|$
|85.8
|$
|88.4
|(3.0)%
|Net income per common share
|Basic
|$
|1.37
|$
|1.40
|(2.1)%
|Diluted
|$
|1.36
|$
|1.39
|(2.2)%
| Weighted-average common and common equivalent
shares outstanding
|Basic
|62.7
|63.4
|Diluted
|63.1
|63.7
|Dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.530
|$
|0.450
| ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended April 30,
|(in millions)
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|32.3
|$
|117.0
|Additions to property, plant and equipment
|(17.1
|)
|(15.6
|)
|Other
|-
|0.1
|Net cash used in investing activities
|$
|(17.1
|)
|$
|(15.5
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of share-based compensation awards, net
|1.1
|0.8
|Repurchases of common stock, including excise taxes
|-
|(23.8
|)
|Dividends paid
|(16.5
|)
|(14.1
|)
|Deferred financing costs paid
|(8.0
|)
|-
|Borrowings from debt
|338.9
|255.0
|Repayment of borrowings from debt
|(327.0
|)
|(313.1
|)
|Changes in book cash overdrafts
|(5.5
|)
|(2.2
|)
|Repayment of finance lease obligations
|(1.1
|)
|(1.0
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|$
|(18.1
|)
|$
|(98.4
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|2.7
|(0.4
|)
| ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
|Six Months Ended April 30,
|(in millions)
|2025
|2024
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|$
|(73.9
|)
|$
|116.9
|Additions to property, plant and equipment
|(33.8
|)
|(29.1
|)
|Purchase price adjustment for the Quality Uptime Acquisition
|1.9
|-
|Other
|0.4
|0.6
|Net cash used in investing activities
|$
|(31.6
|)
|$
|(28.6
|)
|Taxes withheld from issuance of share-based compensation awards, net
|(9.6
|)
|(8.7
|)
|Repurchases of common stock, including excise taxes
|(21.3
|)
|(23.8
|)
|Dividends paid
|(32.9
|)
|(28.3
|)
|Deferred financing costs paid
|(8.0
|)
|-
|Borrowings from debt
|918.8
|556.0
|Repayment of borrowings from debt
|(700.0
|)
|(597.3
|)
|Changes in book cash overdrafts
|(46.0
|)
|6.0
|Repayment of finance lease obligations
|(2.2
|)
|(2.0
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|$
|98.7
|$
|(98.0
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|1.0
|0.8
| ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
|(in millions)
|April 30, 2025
|October 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|58.7
|$
|64.6
|Trade accounts receivable
|1,603.5
|1,384.1
|Costs incurred in excess of amounts billed
|131.5
|162.1
|Prepaid expenses
|141.7
|103.2
|Other current assets
|78.7
|74.8
|Total current assets
|2,014.1
|1,788.7
|Other investments
|27.4
|30.8
|Property, plant and equipment
|159.6
|150.7
|Right-of-use assets
|100.4
|101.2
|Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
|256.2
|282.4
|Goodwill
|2,576.6
|2,575.9
|Other noncurrent assets
|176.3
|167.5
|Total assets
|$
|5,310.7
|$
|5,097.2
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Current portion of long-term debt, net
|$
|29.3
|$
|31.6
|Trade accounts payable
|319.9
|324.3
|Accrued compensation
|212.5
|295.6
|Accrued taxes-other than income
|64.4
|56.2
|Deferred Revenue
|53.7
|63.7
|Insurance claims
|202.4
|197.5
|Income taxes payable
|9.1
|4.8
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|29.2
|26.6
|Other accrued liabilities
|379.3
|348.2
|Total current liabilities
|1,299.8
|1,348.4
|Long-term debt, net
|1,521.8
|1,302.2
|Long-term lease liabilities
|88.1
|92.0
|Deferred income tax liability, net
|58.6
|60.2
|Noncurrent insurance claims
|429.0
|421.8
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|85.1
|86.8
|Noncurrent income taxes payable
|3.8
|3.8
|Total liabilities
|3,486.3
|3,315.2
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,824.4
|1,781.9
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|5,310.7
|$
|5,097.2
| ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
REVENUES AND OPERATING PROFIT BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended April 30,
| Increase/
(Decrease)
|(in millions)
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|Business & Industry
|$
|1,015.5
|$
|989.6
|2.6%
|Manufacturing & Distribution
|398.1
|388.6
|2.4%
|Aviation
|260.1
|238.2
|9.2%
|Education
|227.8
|225.6
|1.0%
|Technical Solutions
|210.2
|176.2
|19.3%
|Total Revenues
|$
|2,111.7
|$
|2,018.2
|4.6%
|Operating profit
|Business & Industry
|$
|83.0
|$
|77.6
|7.0%
|Manufacturing & Distribution
|39.9
|43.6
|(8.5)%
|Aviation
|16.5
|13.1
|26.2%
|Education
|13.8
|11.5
|19.4%
|Technical Solutions
|13.4
|17.0
|(20.7)%
|Corporate
|(82.9
|)
|(79.7
|)
|(4.0)%
|Adjustment for income from unconsolidated affiliates, included in Aviation and Technical Solutions
|(1.4
|)
|(1.7
|)
|19.4%
|Adjustment for tax deductions for energy efficient government buildings, included in Technical Solutions
|(0.1
|)
|-
|NM*
|Total operating profit
|82.3
|81.3
|1.2%
|Income from unconsolidated affiliates
|1.4
|1.7
|(19.4)%
|Interest expense
|(23.9
|)
|(20.6
|)
|(16.1)%
|Income before income taxes
|59.8
|62.4
|(4.3)%
|Income tax provision
|(17.6
|)
|(18.7
|)
|5.8%
|Net income
|$
|42.2
|$
|43.8
|(3.7)%
*Not meaningful (due to variance greater than or equal to +/-100%)
| ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
REVENUES AND OPERATING PROFIT BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)
|Six Months Ended April 30,
| Increase/
(Decrease)
|(in millions)
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|Business & Industry
|$
|2,038.4
|$
|2,022.8
|0.8%
|Manufacturing & Distribution
|792.4
|789.5
|0.4%
|Aviation
|530.2
|487.8
|8.7%
|Education
|453.2
|445.7
|1.7%
|Technical Solutions
|412.4
|342.1
|20.5%
|Total Revenues
|$
|4,226.6
|$
|4,087.8
|3.4%
|Operating profit
|Business & Industry
|$
|162.4
|$
|157.2
|3.3%
|Manufacturing & Distribution
|79.3
|85.0
|(6.7)%
|Aviation
|28.7
|22.8
|26.1%
|Education
|27.8
|24.3
|14.4%
|Technical Solutions
|30.0
|23.5
|27.6%
|Corporate
|(166.1
|)
|(154.4
|)
|(7.6)%
|Adjustment for income from unconsolidated affiliates, included in Aviation and Technical Solutions
|(2.1
|)
|(3.0
|)
|28.1%
|Adjustment for tax deductions for energy efficient government buildings, included in Technical Solutions
|(0.1
|)
|-
|NM*
|Total operating profit
|159.9
|155.4
|2.9%
|Income from unconsolidated affiliates
|2.1
|3.0
|(28.1)%
|Interest expense
|(46.8
|)
|(41.9
|)
|(11.5)%
|Income before income taxes
|115.2
|116.4
|(1.0)%
|Income tax provision
|(29.5
|)
|(28.0
|)
|(5.3)%
|Net income
|$
|85.8
|$
|88.4
|(3.0) %
*Not meaningful (due to variance greater than or equal to +/-100%)
| ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended April 30,
|Six Months Ended April 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income
|Net income
|$
|42.2
|$
|43.8
|$
|85.8
|$
|88.4
|Items impacting comparability(a)(b)
|Legal costs and other settlements
|0.3
|-
|5.1
|-
|Acquisition and integration related costs(c)
|3.4
|2.3
|6.8
|3.7
|Transformation initiative costs(d)
|10.7
|9.6
|19.0
|16.7
|Other(e)
|2.2
|-
|2.2
|0.8
|Total items impacting comparability
|16.6
|11.9
|33.0
|21.1
|Income tax benefit (f)(g)
|(4.7
|)
|(3.4
|)
|(9.4
|)
|(6.3
|)
|Items impacting comparability, net of taxes
|11.9
|8.6
|23.6
|14.9
|Adjusted net income
|$
|54.1
|$
|52.3
|$
|109.4
|$
|103.3
|Three Months Ended April 30,
|Six Months Ended April 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
|Net Income
|$
|42.2
|$
|43.8
|$
|85.8
|$
|88.4
|Items impacting comparability
|16.6
|11.9
|33.0
|21.1
|Income taxes provision
|17.6
|18.7
|29.5
|28.0
|Interest expense
|23.9
|20.6
|46.8
|41.9
|Depreciation and amortization
|25.7
|26.0
|51.6
|52.9
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|125.9
|$
|121.0
|$
|246.6
|$
|232.3
|Net Income margin as a % of revenues
|2.0
|%
|2.2
|%
|2.0
|%
|2.2
|%
|Three Months Ended April 30,
|Six Months Ended April 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
| Revenues Excluding Management
Reimbursement
|Revenue
|$
|2,111.7
|$
|2,018.2
|$
|4,226.6
|$
|4,087.8
|Management Reimbursement
|(84.5
|)
|(76.9
|)
|(166.5
|)
|(157.0
|)
|Revenues excluding management reimbursement
|$
|2,027.2
|$
|1,941.4
|$
|4,060.1
|$
|3,930.8
| Adjusted EBITDA margin as a % of revenues
excluding management reimbursement
|6.2
|%
|6.2
|%
|6.1
|%
|5.9
|%
|Three Months Ended April 30,
|Six Months Ended April 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
| Reconciliation of Net Income per Diluted Share
to Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share
|Net income per diluted share
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.69
|$
|1.36
|$
|1.39
|Items impacting comparability, net of taxes
|0.19
|0.13
|0.37
|0.23
|Adjusted net income per diluted share
|$
|0.86
|$
|0.82
|$
|1.73
|$
|1.62
|Diluted shares
|62.9
|63.5
|63.1
|63.7
|Three Months Ended April 30,
|Six Months Ended April 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
| Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by (Used in)
Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|$
|32.3
|$
|117.0
|$
|(73.9
|)
|$
|116.9
|Additions to property, plant and equipment
|(17.1
|)
|(15.6
|)
|(33.8
|)
|(29.1
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|15.2
|$
|101.4
|$
|(107.8
|)
|$
|87.7
(a) The Company adjusts income to exclude the impact of certain items that are unusual, non-recurring, or otherwise do not reflect management's views of the underlying operational results and trends of the Company.
(b) After communications with the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, we have revised the definition of our non-GAAP financial measures-including adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin-to no longer exclude the positive or negative impact of“prior year self-insurance adjustments”. Prior year self-insurance adjustments reflect the net changes to our self-insurance reserves for our general liability, workers' compensation, automobile, and health insurance programs, related to claims from incidents that occurred in previous years. This definitional change has been applied to our second quarter 2025 results and retroactively to all presented periods to ensure comparability. Of note, the definitional change had no impact in second quarter 2025 results.
(c) Represents acquisition and integration related costs associated with recent acquisitions.
(d) Represents discrete transformational costs that primarily consist of general and administrative costs for developing technological needs and alternatives, project management, testing, training and data conversion, consulting and professional fees for i) new enterprise resource planning system, ii) client facing technology, iii) workforce management tools and iv) data analytics. These costs are not expected to recur beyond the deployment of these initiatives.
(e) Three and six months ended April 30, 2025 include a parking tax audit settlement related to prior years.
(f) The Company's tax impact is calculated using the federal and state statutory rate of 28.11% for FY2025 and FY2024. We calculate tax from the underlying whole-dollar amounts, as a result, certain amounts may not recalculate based on reported numbers due to rounding.
(g) Six months ended April 30 2025 and 2024 include a $0.1 million and a $0.3 million benefit for uncertain tax positions with expiring statues, respectively.
