Bryan Post's Fear To Love Tour Brings Emotional Healing To New York Families On June 18

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On June 18, 2025, national trauma expert Bryan Post will bring his From Fear to Love 2025 World Tour to New York City for a live, in-person parenting workshop focused on trauma-informed care. With over two decades of clinical experience and a personal understanding of adoption, Post offers a powerful framework for parents, educators, and professionals navigating complex emotional and behavioral challenges in children. This trauma-informed parenting event in New York City aims to give attendees tools that reduce stress, build connection, and replace fear-based discipline with healing-centered responses.The From Fear to Love tour addresses a growing need for practical, research-backed strategies to help caregivers respond to trauma in ways that foster emotional safety and long-term resilience. Traditional parenting approaches often fall short in adoptive or high-stress family settings-something Bryan Post knows firsthand. His mission is to shift the narrative from punishment to empathy, empowering caregivers to understand behavior as communication. The New York City workshop will walk attendees through this paradigm shift and show how it can change lives, starting at home.This Bryan Post Fear to Love NYC event will run from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, featuring a live session with Post that blends neuroscience, storytelling, and real-world application. Attendees will learn how early trauma shapes the developing brain and how their own responses can either escalate or calm a child's stress. Through lecture, discussion, and practical tools, participants will gain a new lens for interpreting behavior and a toolkit for building trust and connection with children, especially those impacted by adoption, foster care, or early adversity.New York City's fast-paced environment can add pressure to families already navigating trauma or behavioral challenges. With rising demand for mental health support, the workshop arrives at a critical time. The city's diversity and density make it an ideal setting for this work, bringing together parents, educators, and professionals from across backgrounds to learn side by side. The session is built to serve both personal and professional needs, offering actionable insights that translate to home life, schools, and therapeutic settings alike.Bryan Post is a renowned adoptee, therapist, and founder of the Post Institute, known for reshaping the field of trauma-informed parenting. His model integrates neuroscience, attachment theory, and deep empathy to guide families and professionals toward healing, not just behavior management. Through decades of clinical practice, public speaking, and published works, Post has helped thousands understand that children's behaviors are not personal attacks, but signals of stress, fear, and unmet needs.This adoptive parenting workshop in New York, June 2025, is ideal for adoptive parents, foster families, educators, therapists, and anyone working closely with children impacted by trauma. Registration includes a four-hour immersive experience, printed materials, and live interaction with Bryan Post. Participants can register through the Fear to Love website or the Bondify app, which may offer discounted access for eligible users. Early sign-up is encouraged as capacity is limited to preserve the event's hands-on format.The From Fear to Love tour has been transforming communities across the country-and now brings that same energy and insight to New York City. This trauma-informed care event in NYC marks a key opportunity for caregivers and professionals to shift from reactive discipline to long-term, connection-driven change. As families and systems seek better ways to support emotional development, Bryan Post's message is both timely and essential: healing starts with how we respond.

