'Not A Chor, Didn't Run Away': Vijay Mallya Breaks Silence After 9 Years In Explosive Podcast (WATCH)

Businessman Vijay Mallya, who is wanted in India for defaulting on loans worth over Rs 9,000 crore, broke his silence after nine years through an over four-hour podcast with YouTuber Raj Shamani. Speaking from his home in the UK, Mallya issued a rare apology for the failure of Kingfisher Airlines and defended himself against the label of“chor” (thief).

For those who are interested, I have spoken for the first time in nine years on this podcast.I want to say sorry to employees of Kingfisher Airlines and also to set the record straight with facts and the truth. Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) June 5, 2025

“Call me a fugitive, fair enough. But where is the 'chor' coming from? Where is the 'chori'?” he asked, questioning why he's still branded a criminal even after banks reportedly recovered more than double the money owed.

In the podcast, Vijay Mallya says, "I am probably the only chor who is called chor after repaying 2 and a hlaf times, but it's okay, it's part of life. The route cause or loss to public to the common man, Indian taxpayer, is the money which has been more than twitter/40ktF8X6Be

Vijay Mallya

“I apologise to Kingfisher employees,” says Mallya

In the podcast released Thursday, Mallya addressed the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines and took responsibility.

“I want to say sorry to employees of Kingfisher Airlines,” he said, adding,“This is my chance to set the record straight with facts and twitter/aDQARjfhQq

Vijay Mallya

Kingfisher Airlines shut operations in 2012, leaving thousands without salaries. Mallya said the Karnataka High Court is already looking into whether dues to employees were ignored by banks and questioned the system's silence on that.

“I never fled India,” says Mallya

Mallya clarified that he did not escape from India.

“I flew out on a valid passport for a prescheduled trip. There was no legal order stopping me,” he said.

“If I am called a fugitive, okay. But I didn't run. And if someone wants to try me for bad intentions, I will fight. Win or lose, I'll fight.”

He said he has not returned because he doesn't believe he will get a fair trial or dignified existence in India.

Legal history: Rs 6,200 crore loan, Rs 14,000 crore recovery?

Vijay Mallya is fighting extradition in the United Kingdom, despite a 2018 UK court order in favour of India. In April 2025, he lost an appeal against a London High Court bankruptcy order involving over ₹11,000 crore.

In February, Mallya approached the Karnataka High Court asking for a public statement from banks on how much money had been recovered. His legal team claimed:



Original loan: ₹6,203 crore Recovered so far: Over ₹14,000 crore

Despite this, recovery actions are still ongoing.

“The Finance Ministry has confirmed in writing that banks recovered ₹14,000 crores from me,” Mallya twitter/db1jAyeccD

Vijay Mallya

“Why is recovery still continuing if they've recovered more than twice the amount?” he asked in the twitter/RXR9Io5Y58

Vijay Mallya

Mallya's claim on Arun Jaitley sparks fresh row

Mallya revived an old controversy by again claiming that he had informed then-Finance Minister Arun Jaitley about his travel plans.

The swashbuckling @TheVijayMallya remains outspoken while clarifying the details of his exit from India, and how Arun Jaitely was entirely in the know of his travel plans poorly it reflects on the late @FinMinIndia Jaitely that he had attempted to deny their meeting in... twitter/g6nK2rgmdz

Be the Change👊🏻 aka Jennifer Fernandes

“I met him briefly in Parliament. He later denied it, but a Congress MP confirmed seeing us together that day,” Mallya said.

“Why would the Prime Minister talk about recovery from me if I weren't politically important?” he asked, referencing a past speech by PM Modi.

Social media goes wild: Is this a rebranding?

The internet exploded after the podcast dropped. One viral post said:

“It's only six months into 2025, and we've seen the India-Pak war, RCB winning IPL and now, Vijay Mallya's podcast.”

Another called it a“soft rebranding campaign”, accusing Mallya of using influencers to change his image.

“Scamsters are now using influencers to rewrite their image - and India's middle class is being emotionally hijacked,” wrote one user.

But many found the podcast bold and engaging:

“Credit where it's due, getting Mallya on a podcast is INSANE. This is what podcasting should be.”

Industrialists and ex-IPL boss weigh in

Harsh Goenka posted:

“If his dues are cleared, why is Mallya still a political punching bag? Justice should be fair, not selective.”

Vijay Mallya lived the high life, yes. Defaulted, yes. Unlike most others, his ₹9,000+ crore dues are now reportedly settled. Meanwhile, bigger defaulters walk free with much fatter haircuts from banks. If dues remain, the banks should clearly say so. If not, why is he still a...

Harsh Goenka

Lalit Modi, former IPL chief, defended Mallya's contribution to cricket:

“He was the first to support me in creating the IPL, its biggest sponsor, and most loyal fan. Give credit where it's due.”

Mallya, former owner of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), became part of pop culture again as memes and debates flooded social media.

Vijay Mallya ready for trial?

Despite his defiant tone, Mallya says he is still open to returning, if there are guarantees of fairness.

"I am ready to face trial for intention so if they want to convict me for bad intention I will fight it. win or lose, I'll fight it," he twitter/40ktF8X6Be

Vijay Mallya

For now, he remains in the UK, fighting legal battles, defending his image online, and with this podcast reclaiming the mic, one headline at a time.