U.S. Draws The Line: Sanctions ICC Judges Over Actions Targeting America And Israel
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United States government, under President Donald Trump, has imposed sanctions on four judges from the International Criminal Court (ICC), escalating a direct challenge to the court's authority.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the move on June 5, 2025, citing what he called“illegitimate and baseless actions” by the ICC targeting the US and its ally Israel. The US Treasury confirmed that the sanctions freeze any assets these judges hold in the US and ban them from entering the country.
The four sanctioned judges-Solomy Balungi Bossa (Uganda), Luz del Carmen Ibáñez Carranza (Peru), Reine Adelaide Sophie Alapini Gansou (Benin), and Beti Hohler (Slovenia)-played key roles in ICC actions that have angered Washington.
Two judges authorized arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing alleged war crimes in Gaza. The other two supported investigations into alleged abuses by US forces in Afghanistan.
Neither the US nor Israel recognizes the ICC 's jurisdiction, as both countries are not parties to the Rome Statute that established the court. The US State Department declared that these judges acted without the consent of the nations involved, violating the principle of national sovereignty.
Rubio described the ICC as a“politicized” institution that“falsely claims unfettered discretion” to investigate and prosecute US and allied nationals.
A Turning Point in Global Judicial Politics
The sanctions follow earlier US measures against ICC prosecutor Karim Khan, whose assets were frozen after he pursued cases against Israeli officials.
The US House of Representatives also advanced legislation to penalize any foreign individual who aids the ICC in prosecuting US or allied citizens.
The bill passed with broad bipartisan support, underlining strong political backing for Israel and a firm stance against what lawmakers called judicial overreach.
The ICC responded by condemning the sanctions as a clear attempt to undermine its independence. The court emphasized that it operates under a mandate from 125 member states and aims to deliver justice for victims of grave crimes.
European Union officials have voiced support for the ICC, warning that the US move could strain transatlantic relations, especially ahead of the NATO summit in The Hague.
For business and political observers, this episode marks a significant pushback against the expansion of international judicial authority. The US action demonstrates that powerful nations can and will use economic and legal tools to protect their interests and those of their allies.
This signals a possible shift away from the era when international courts could act without facing direct consequences from the world's largest economies. This development matters because it redefines the boundaries between national sovereignty and international law.
It shows that, for now, the world's most powerful nation has drawn a red line, sending a message to global judicial actors that unchecked legal activism will meet resistance.
The outcome could influence how international courts operate and how states engage with global legal institutions in the future.
