Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
Currency.com , a global digital finance provider, has launched a brand-new native mobile application, now accessible to users in more than 100 countries worldwide. The app is officially available for download on both Android and iOS devices starting June 1, 2025.
This release marks a fresh, full app launch, representing an important step in transition to a mobile-native user experience. The new app offers a smoother interface, enhanced usability, and accelerated rollout of new features, supporting cryptocurrency and tokenised asset trading, portfolio management, and real-time market data access.serves users across more than 100 countries, with plans to expand availability further in the near future. The company is actively working on projects to broaden the app's capabilities.
Designed to serve businesses, enterprise clients and individual users, the platform supports a wide range of financial needs, from digital asset management to multi-currency operations. ensures flexibility, transparency, and confident control over both personal and corporate finances – all in a next-generation digital environment.
