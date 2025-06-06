May In Review: 13 Top Finance Press Releases

Consumers' pessimism about the future moderates after surging in April. According to the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index, May's rebound in confidence is broad-based across all age, income and political affiliation groups."The demonstrated cross-chain solution is a testament to what can be achieved through strong collaboration across diverse segments of the Web3 ecosystem, and we are pleased to have worked with Ondo and Chainlink to bring this to life as the first transaction on Ondo Chain testnet," said Nelli Zaltsman, Head of Platform Settlement Solutions, Kinexys Digital Payments at Kinexys by J.P. Morgan."This acquisition is complementary to existing capital advisory capabilities provided through PNC's subsidiary Harris Williams and will enable us to expand our ability to serve the global capital needs of the private equity industry," said Michael D. Thomas, head of Corporate & Institutional Banking at PNC.The partnership enables clients worldwide to accelerate AI-driven productivity gains with enhanced speed and efficiency through Palantir's cutting-edge enterprise AI platforms, yielding tangible impact in weeks.Upon commencement of trading on Nasdaq, the Company's Common Shares will cease to be quoted on the OTC Markets. DeFi Technologies will continue to trade on the CBOE Canada and the Börse Frankfurt exchanges.Sunoco LP and Parkland Corporation have entered into a definitive agreement whereby Sunoco will acquire all outstanding shares of Parkland in a cash and equity transaction valued at approximately U.S.$9.1 billion, including assumed debt.The $600 million transaction includes the 820,000 square foot facility in Milton, PA, as well as all assets and operations dedicated to the Chef Boyardee brand. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025, subject to customary U.S. regulatory review.Under the terms of the agreement, HOFV Holdings, LLC will acquire all outstanding shares of the Company's common stock not currently owned by IRG and its affiliates for $0.90 per share in cash. Upon completion of the transaction, the Company's common stock and warrants will no longer be listed on any public stock exchange.The Deerfield Healthcare Innovations Fund III, a fund of over $600 million, will invest in promising therapeutics, improvements to healthcare delivery, and paradigm-shifting technologies.Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, has entered into a definitive agreement for a minority common equity investment of approximately $1.6 billion, valuing HUB at a $29 billion total enterprise valuation.Guardian's enhanced hospital indemnity insurance policy becomes one of the industry's most comprehensive offerings, going further to support workers' mental, physical, and financial well-being needs. As part of these additions, Guardian becomes the first carrier to include fertility health, family-building, and caregiving wellness solutions directly in hospital indemnity insurance.The combined company will operate under the Strive brand, remain listed on NASDAQ, and become a public Bitcoin Treasury Company, aiming to maximize Bitcoin exposure per share over the long run, including through novel financial strategies not previously used by other Bitcoin treasury companies, to maximize value accretion for common equity shareholders.Upon completion of the transaction, Finastra's Treasury and Capital Markets (TCM) business will be rebranded and operated as a standalone business. With a client base of over 340 financial institutions, TCM is a trusted enabler of risk management, regulatory compliance, and capital markets operations.

For more news like this, check out all of the latest finance-related releases from PR Newswire .

Trending Topics

Among the finance news that was distributed in May, the PR Newswire team was able to spot several larger stories that highlight the trends shaping the industry.



Corporate Tariff Tactics: Press releases throughout May showcased how businesses transformed tariff challenges into strategic opportunities and innovative corporate responses. Gap International launched "Lightning in a Bottle" to help executives deliver results amidst uncertain markets, while consulting firms Kearney and J.S. Held both capitalized on demand by launching comprehensive tariff impact solutions. The corporate adaptation was swift and decisive-80% of corporations reported reworking ESG strategies amid policy shifts and 73% of HR leaders expressed confidence in their ability to navigate the tumult, according to survey results published by The Conference Board.

Summer Spending Shift: As the start of summer travel kicked off, American consumers faced financial contradictions this May, according to multiple industry studies. Deloitte found that people plan to travel more this summer while simultaneously cutting back on spending, a trend reflecting careful consumer prioritization. Generali Global Assistance's 2025 Holiday Barometer revealed Americans are seeking "meaningful getaways closer to home," suggesting a shift toward value-conscious vacation planning. Meanwhile, data from Trustpilot's 2025 Summer Spending Survey echoed similar patterns, emphasizing consumer's sense of financial caution this summer. Small Biz Spotlight: National Small Business Week showcased a plethora of innovative financing and specialized services. ADP celebrated with insights from nearly 18,000 small business owners who stayed confident amid uncertainty. Comerica Bank swung big with a $250,000 contribution to community organizations while Progressive drove small business forward with $1 million in commercial vehicle grants. Consulting IQ offered free access to its AI digital business platform and Iris® Powered by Generali launched identity and cyber protection bundles specifically for small business owners. The Most Entrepreneurial Cities of 2025 research proved size doesn't matter when accessing capital and innovation, despite new data from the National Small Business Association revealing economic uncertainty weighs heaviest on small business decision-making.

Do you have a finance press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:



Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .

SOURCE PR Newswire