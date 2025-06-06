May In Review: Top 13 Consumer Press Releases

The collaboration will see McFarlane Toys bring Poppy Playtime's eerie yet beloved characters to life with an extensive range of products, including plushies, action figures, dioramas, prop replicas, and more.The Skyline Kit also syncs with music, adapts to seasonal moods with over 120 preset scenes, and connects seamlessly to other Govee smart lights via DreamViewTM. Whether it's game night, movie time, or a quiet evening with a book, the lighting responds in real time to the environment and activities.The release is the debut of Crocs Echo Wave silhouette in a glow-in-the-dark finish, marking the first partnership to feature this fan-favorite design. This exclusive design is enhanced by a custom marbled ankle strap inspired by G-SHOCK's iconic durability and precise craftsmanship.Cracker Barrel's Campfire Meals deliver the same distinctive, smoky taste as a meal (or sweet treat) prepared over a campfire, but without the hassle. Each Campfire Meal is braised with a signature blend of Campfire Seasoning, wrapped in tin foil and slow cooked to induce a bounty of aroma and flavor for guests to unlock right at the table. Each meal is served alongside Buttermilk Biscuits and Cornbread Muffins."Just like our Sliders, these shoes are one-of-a-kind, craveable and made for memorable moments," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "We're always seeking fresh and fun ways to satisfy cravings beyond the menu. Partnering with Heelys to design these exclusive shoes does just that."The partnership will feature custom packaging, with each drink boldly featuring some of the most iconic dragons from How to Train Your Dragon. Adding to the adventure, every purchase of a limited-edition How to Train Your Dragon drink will include a collectible trading cards. Fans can collect all 11 cards, with varying levels of rarity (while supplies last).1800® Tequila debuted the first-ever tequila diamond on the most-watched red carpet event of the season. The 1800 Tequila diamond made its official debut as Grammy-nominated musician, actor, and producer, Janelle Monáe, sparkled wearing it in a bespoke brooch designed by renowned jewelry designer, Jonathan Raksha of Maison Raksha.ʻOhana, the Hawaiian word for family, reflects the heartwarming spirit of Disney's "Lilo & Stitch" and is the inspiration for the new 'Ohana Breeze Smoothie, available at participating Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations nationwide. Just like the movie's message-"family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten"-the smoothie is offered in two sizes: 12 oz. for kids and 24 oz. for adults.Selena worked closely with the OREO brand to develop a one-of-a-kind sweet-and-spiced flavor combo. Inspired by her love of horchata, the cookies include a layer of chocolate & cinnamon flavor creme atop a layer of sweetened condensed milk flavor creme with cinnamon sugar inclusions, all sandwiched between two chocolate cinnamon flavored wafers.On May 14, Urban Outfitters introduced On Rotation, a new retail experience created to fuel discovery, inspiration, and authentic connection through a curated mix of today's most exciting brands. This new concept builds on Urban's strategy to meet the evolving needs of Gen Z and deliver community-driven, memorable retail experiences.As an Official Partner of Formula 1, PepsiCo has secured comprehensive rights, including: TV-visible trackside advertising; Fan Zone activation opportunities at 21 races; tickets and hospitality experiences; exclusive marketing rights for featured brands; and exclusive track pouring and product supply rights, across global race venues.For HERSHEY'S, this bar represents more than just a flavor innovation-it's another way the brand brings people together. By combining two timeless ingredients in one unforgettable bite, HERSHEY'S is helping fans create new memories while staying connected to the classics they love."After hearing so many requests from our customers, we knew it was time to bring matcha to our menu and we couldn't be more stoked to offer it," said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer at Dutch Bros. "All of our new drinks deliver a unique flavor experience, giving customers the chance to make the world their own at Dutch Bros!"

For more news like this, check out all of the latest retail-related releases from PR Newswire .

Trending Topics

Among the consumer news that was distributed in May, the PR Newswire team was able spot wider topics that highlight the trends shaping the industry as we head into the summer months.



Pride Month 2025: In support of the LGBTQIA+ community, several brands and organizations rallied up for Pride Month with campaigns, partnerships and advocacy. A campaign from NYX Professional Makeup will spotlight the voices of three emerging queer musicians through a series of short videos highlighting the intersection of makeup, music and identity. Elsewhere in the cosmetics industry, Sally Beauty is proud to continue its partnership with Free Mom Hugs, a 501(c)3 organization that empowers the world to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community through visibility, education and conversation. Pair Eyewear also unveiled its fifth annual 'Love Wins' collection , donating 20% of profits to GLSEN, supporting its mission to create safe, inclusive K–12 schools for LGBTQ+ youth. Summertime Fun: With the weather warming up and the sun staying out later, May saw many new products and services for consumers to make the most of their summer holidays. In education, IXL Learning released its Ultimate Summer Workbooks , designed to keep kids from grade 1-4 reading through the summer to stay sharp for the upcoming school year. After hitting the books, families can hit up arcade chain Dave & Buster's with newly unveiled season passes . In travel news, TripAdvisor's 2025 Summer Travel Index ranked Cancun and Las Vegas among the top travel destinations for Americans, while Generali Global Insurance's 2025 Holiday Barometer study found that some Americans are seeking shorter, closer holiday trips this summer.

Do you have a retail press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:



Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .

SOURCE PR Newswire