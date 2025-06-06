May In Review: 14 Top Health Press Releases

"As the leader in obesity care for more than a decade, it is our responsibility to continue to work with others across the US healthcare system to find innovative opportunities to meet the needs of these patients and connect them with authentic, FDA-approved Wegovy® in a convenient and affordable way," said Dave Moore, Executive Vice President, US Operations and President of Novo Nordisk Inc.The strategic collaboration will leverage ADARx's RNA discovery expertise and proprietary siRNA technology, which has the potential to enable sustained and precise mRNA silencing. AbbVie will contribute its expertise in antibody engineering, antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and tissue delivery approaches as appropriate, to augment ADARx's discovery efforts.The funding will allow PhaseV to grow its vertical AI platform to provide holistic solutions for clinical development. The platform is currently used across more than 20 therapeutic areas, including neurology, oncology, GI disorders, immunology, metabolic diseases, rare diseases, and others."We are entering a new era of obesity care where patients want individualized treatment plans that address their needs and provide choices, including oral formulations," said Anna Windle, PhD, Senior Vice President, Clinical Development, Medical & Regulatory Affairs at Novo Nordisk Inc. "We are pleased that the FDA has accepted our submission and look forward to working with regulatory authorities on what would be the first oral GLP-1 treatment for obesity.""These Phase 3 topline results are highly encouraging and represent the potential for a much-needed innovation in the treatment of OSA," said Patrick Strollo, Jr., MD, study chair of the SynAIRgy clinical trial and Vice Chair of Medicine for Veteran's Affairs at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. "For too long, progress in OSA has been limited, leaving many people with OSA without sustainable treatment options."Function and Ezra together represent the exact data needed to create the new standard of care. By merging Function's extensive lab testing with Ezra's imaging, they're creating a dataset that will allow AI to become truly predictive-potentially identifying health issues before they occur."These compelling results are the culmination of five years of research focused on designing and developing truly novel and optimized treatments," said Jonathan Sporn, MD, Founder and CEO of Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals. "GM-2505's rapid and sustained antidepressant effect fits seamlessly into the existing two-hour in-clinic treatment model.""This collaboration represents the culmination of decades of partnership and scientific innovation aimed at addressing complex monogenic neurological disorders," said Jim Wilson, MD, PhD, President and CEO of GEMMABio. "We are excited to support MavriX Bio as they advance MVX-220 into clinical evaluation – an important milestone offering renewed hope for families affected by Angelman syndrome."The acquisition includes Modere's rights to all the trademarks, patents, and formulas for all Modere products including Liquid BioCell® Collagen and Trim – the two most popular product lines in the Modere portfolio. The acquisition also includes all the manufacturing and testing equipment in Modere's North American manufacturing facilities and all related inventory including Liquid BioCell®, Trim, Burn, Sculpt, and Curb and the rest of the Modere product portfolio.Kits become available in June, starting in California and expanding nationwide as soon as possible thereafter. Teal is working with major insurance providers and plans to have flexible payment options, helping to remove financial concerns and ensuring more women have access to this preferred at-home screening if they want it.With the collaboration, Pager Health's omnichannel care navigation solution will rapidly identify members with potential MSK-related issues and connect them seamlessly to Protera Health's virtual MSK program. From there, members will be directed to in-home care, in-network physical therapy or orthopedic surgical consults as appropriate.Of the total investment, Sanofi will substantially increase spending in the US on R&D to accelerate its science. The company also plans to expand its US manufacturing capacity, both through direct investments in Sanofi sites, as well as through partnerships with other domestic manufacturers, to help ensure the production of medicines in the US.The new tools include ACLM's lifestyle medicine short form assessment tool, a clinical survey to capture patient lifestyle behaviors and readiness for change; ACLM's Diet Screener, which helps clinicians quickly capture a picture of a patient's diet during routine medical appointments; the Physical Activity Vital Sign (PAVS) tool for assessing physical activity in adults; as well as additional tools to capture lifestyle behaviors and opportunities for change.Guardian's enhanced hospital indemnity insurance policy becomes one of the industry's most comprehensive offerings, going further to support workers' mental, physical, and financial well-being needs. As part of these additions, Guardian becomes the first carrier to include fertility health, family-building, and caregiving wellness solutions directly in hospital indemnity insurance.

Mental Health: With the conclusion of Mental Health Awareness Month, we saw numerous releases highlighting initiatives to support and raise awareness for mental health. Active Minds and The ALS Association reimagined the Ice Bucket Challenge as the #SpeakYourMIND Challenge and raised over $400,000. We also saw Columbia Mental Health launch a "Myths vs. Facts" campaign which was designed to confront and correct the many misconceptions that often prevent people from getting the care they need. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention shared details of its upcoming Out of the Darkness Overnight Walk . There was also a focus on normalizing mental health conversations and improving care access for underserved communities . And a Mars study found that the majority of pet owners (58%) prefer to spend time with their pet when feeling stressed. AI Integration: As more healthcare companies integrate AI into their workflow, we continue to see its impact in patient outcomes and operational efficiency. In fact, Equity Insider estimates AI could add $461 billion to global healthcare value. Among the headlines in May, Illumina's new PromoterAI algorithm intends to improve the rate of rare disease diagnosis by identifying previously overlooked variants in the noncoding genome. Somite AI announced Series A funding for its work using proprietary AI to accelerate human cell therapy development. USA News Group research suggests that the FDA has fully adopted internal AI use , a signal that we can expect to see public companies advancing their own healthcare AI platforms.

