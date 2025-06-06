Brava Energia Sells Half Of Potiguar Gas Infrastructure To Petroreconcavo For $65 Million

MENAFN - The Rio Times) On June 5, 2025, Brava Energia announced it would sell 50% of its natural gas infrastructure in Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil, to PetroReconcavo for $65 million, as confirmed by official company filings. The deal covers two natural gas processing units, the Livramento/Guamaré pipeline, and storage equipment for liquefied natural gas, all located in the Potiguar Basin. The payment structure is divided into four parts: 10% is due at contract signing, 25% within ten business days of regulatory approval, and 50% at closing.

The final 15% will be paid in installments as the assets transfer. Brava Energia will remain the operator of the joint venture, while both companies will share operational responsibilities.

The agreement also includes a five-year gas supply contract, with Brava committing to purchase an average of 150,000 cubic meters of gas per day from PetroReconcavo starting in the second half of 2025. This transaction fits Brava Energia's broader strategy to streamline its portfolio and focus on higher-value assets. The company, formed from the merger of 3R Petroleum and Enauta, has faced financial pressure from high debt and rising interest rates. Brava & PetroReconcavo Asset Deal As of late 2024, Brava reported R$9.06 billion in net debt and a leverage ratio of 2.7 times EBITDA. Its market value has dropped from R$13.75 billion at the time of the merger to R$9.8 billion. By selling onshore assets, including this $65 million gas deal, Brava aims to improve cash flow and refocus on offshore and high-return projects. For PetroReconcavo , the acquisition strengthens its position in the Potiguar Basin and secures greater access to essential midstream infrastructure, which is vital for transporting and processing natural gas from mature onshore fields. The partnership enables both companies to share costs, improve efficiency, and maximize the use of existing infrastructure, which could lead to lower operating costs and more reliable gas supply in the region. This deal reflects a pragmatic, market-driven approach to asset management in Brazil's energy sector. It shows how companies adapt to financial realities and changing market conditions by reallocating resources and forming partnerships that optimize operations. The transaction also underscores the importance of infrastructure sharing in a competitive energy market, where efficiency and cost control directly impact profitability and long-term sustainability.