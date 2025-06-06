Chalo Loc: Kerala To Kashmir Bike Rally Unites India Against Terrorism 100 Riders, 3600 KM Journey

Witness the epic 'Chalo LoC' bike rally as over 100 passionate riders journey from Kalady, Kerala to Kashmir's Line of Control! Sparked by the recent Pahalgam terror attack, this youth-led, non-political movement is a peaceful yet powerful response-showcasing national unity, resilience, and the spirit of democracy. Covering 3,600 kilometers on Royal Enfield bikes, the rally features riders from all walks of life, including women and youth, coming together to send a message: India stands strong against terrorism.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.