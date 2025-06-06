Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
30 Year Wait Ends, PM Modi Inaugurates Train To Kashmir

2025-06-06 06:07:27
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge, and flagged off the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express train from Katra railway station, which is expected to boost regional connectivity by gradually linking the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country.

