30 Year Wait Ends, PM Modi Inaugurates Train To Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge, and flagged off the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express train from Katra railway station, which is expected to boost regional connectivity by gradually linking the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.