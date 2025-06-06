Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkish Embassy In Azerbaijan Extends Eid Al-Adha Greetings

Turkish Embassy In Azerbaijan Extends Eid Al-Adha Greetings


2025-06-06 06:05:36
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Azerbaijan has issued a post of congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

According to Azernews , the message was shared via the Embassy's official account on the social media platform X, addressing both Turkish and Azerbaijani citizens.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all our citizens, as well as our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters, on the occasion of the holy Eid al-Adha - a symbol of unity, solidarity, and brotherhood among Muslims around the world. We wish everyone good health, happiness, prosperity, and abundant blessings on this festive day,” the post read.

MENAFN06062025000195011045ID1109644877

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search