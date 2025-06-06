Turkish Embassy In Azerbaijan Extends Eid Al-Adha Greetings

MENAFN - AzerNews) The Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Azerbaijan has issued a post of congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

According to Azernews , the message was shared via the Embassy's official account on the social media platform X, addressing both Turkish and Azerbaijani citizens.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all our citizens, as well as our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters, on the occasion of the holy Eid al-Adha - a symbol of unity, solidarity, and brotherhood among Muslims around the world. We wish everyone good health, happiness, prosperity, and abundant blessings on this festive day,” the post read.