Injury Toll From Russian Attack On Lutsk Rises To 15


2025-06-06 06:05:21
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Volyn region reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"At least 15 people were injured. Rescuers and police evacuated five people and several pets from a damaged nine-story building," the report said.

The attack damaged a residential building, administrative buildings, and production facilities of civilian infrastructure, including a furniture workshop and repair facilities.

Read also: Ternopil region under massive Russia's attack, multiple hits reported – RMA

All emergency services are working at the scene, with over 100 rescuers and 25 units of SES equipment involved.

Rescuers have extinguished all fires.

In the early hours of June 6, Russian forces launched a massive missile and drone attack on Lutsk. Initially, five people were reported injured.

