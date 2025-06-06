Ukraine Attacks Russia's Kristal Plant Strategic Aviation Oil Depot

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That's according to the Unmanned Systems Forces , Ukrinform reports.

"On the night of June 6, operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces units, in coordination with the GUR defense intelligence agency and other elements of our Defense Forces, carried out a 'deepstrike' on the Engels-2 military airfield in Russia's Saratov region, as well as on the Kristal Plant oil depot located nearby," the statement reads.

Some 15 to 20 explosions were recorded in the area of ​​the designated targets.

The USF noted that photos and videos published on Telegram confirm multiple hits on at least three large fuel tanks. A massive fire broke out, which the Russian emergency services were unable to contain. It is also known that certain elements ensuring the airfield's operation sustained damage. Mission performance assessment is underway.

"Kristal Plant is a strategic facility used as a storage base for petroleum products: gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel for the Engels-2 airfield hosting strategic bombers. This is the third successful strike targeting this facility by the Unmanned Systems Forces since the beginning of 2025," the USF emphasized.

In addition, drone operators inflicted fire damage on an enemy supply hub in Russia's Kursk region, on a UAV warehouse and a repair base in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region. The results of the mission are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, ahead of Russia's massive shelling of Ukraine, the Defense Forces attacked the Engels and Diagilevo airfields.