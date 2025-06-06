Infocomm 2025 In Orlando & Kiosk Association
Visit Booth 3489 for Kiosks and Digital Signage at InfoComm Show
WESTMINSTER, Colo., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Come see the Kiosk Association in booth 3489 (InfoComm site) . Digital signage software and outdoor smart city wayfinding highlighted along with conversational AI hardware and a self-order kiosk. The "big" demo is a dual 75-inch outdoor smart city kiosk. New digital signage software for multiple platforms and "pixel-perfect" creation on display. We are an association of over 50 companies and 700 listed companies with US, Europe, and Asia chapters.
To set up a time to meet or request info, visit our 3489 portal link or you can email [email protected]
Thanks to solution partners Intel (Kathy) , Pyramid Computer (Zahdan), TPGI (Traci) and Olea Kiosks (Frank) . Our existence is based solely on member support.
2025 Edition of InfoComm Show
Sitekiosk Interactive Digital Signage software
MRI Smart City (Santa Monica) - double-sided outdoor Smart City
BoldVu Screen Size_05.2024-compressed
BoldVu FSD_12.2024-compressed
Introducing StudioDX at InfoComm – Precision. Power. Pixel-Perfect.
Pyramid Pixi Kiosk – 15.6′′ Touchscreen Self-Order Countertop - Three models to pick from from Basic to Premium.
22Miles -
Peerless-AV -
LG Business -
APAC
Gloshine LEDs - [email protected] – Booth 800
Giada #1316 - Talk to Lindsey
RCStars – #1974
StudioDX Digital Signage Software
22Miles May Newsletter - InfoComm Wayfinding App
Introducing StudioDX – Precision. Power. Pixel-Perfect.
InfoComm Retail Revolution: Crafting Memorable Shopping Journeys
More Opportunities to Meet
July – RSPA
November - IAAPA
Contact [email protected] with questions or contacts. We accept no financial commission or paid advertising. It is free for companies to participate networking and insight.
About Kiosk Industry
The source for experienced opinions, insider insights, news, and market trends. Learn from the experts.
About the Kiosk Association
Our mission is to inform and educate.
Thanks to the companies who make this possible.
MEDIA CONTACT: Craig Keefner [email protected]
INFOCOMM LOGO:
