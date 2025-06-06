(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc Annual Financial Report

Year Ended 28 February 2025 ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc, managed by Beringea LLP, today announces the final results for the year ended 28 February 2025. These results were approved by the Board of Directors on 5 June 2025. Fund Overview

Ordinary Shares as at: 28 February 2025

29 February 2024

Net asset value per Ordinary Share 50.2p 54.7p Dividends paid since class launch (originally as 'C' Shares) 81.15p 78.4p Total return (net asset value plus dividends paid since 'C' Share class launch) 131.35p 133.1p Year on year change in: Net asset value per Ordinary Share (adjusted for dividends paid in the year) (3.2)% 6.5% Dividends: Dividends paid/payable in respect of year 2.75p 2.75p Dividend yield 5.2% 5.2%





Dividends

Your Board is proposing a final dividend for the year ended 28 February 2025 of 1.5p per share to be paid on 15 August 2025 to Shareholders on the register on 18 July 2025. The payment of this dividend is subject to Shareholder approval at the Company's forthcoming AGM, details of which can be found below.

The payment of this dividend will result in an equivalent reduction in the Company's NAV per share. The total tax-free dividends of 2.75p per share for the year ended 28 February 2025 represents a cash return to Shareholders of 5.2% on the opening NAV per share at 1 March 2024, after deducting the prior year's final dividend of 1.5p per share.

Annual General Meeting

The next AGM of the Company will be held at the offices of Beringea LLP, at Charter House, 55 Drury Lane, London, WC2B 5SQ at 12:30pm on Tuesday 15 July 2025. Those intending to attend the AGM are asked to register their intention by emailing ... in advance of the meeting.

We understand that attendance in person may not be possible or desirable for all who wish to attend. Therefore, the Company offers Shareholders the option to follow proceedings of the meeting via video conference link. Any Shareholders who wish to follow the meeting remotely, should email ... for joining instructions.

Please note that Shareholders will not be able to vote or ask questions at the AGM when joining remotely. Shareholders are encouraged, even if they are planning to attend the AGM in person, to exercise their votes by submitting their proxy electronically via their Signal Shares account at and to appoint the Chair of the AGM as their proxy with their voting instructions.

Shareholders who wish to submit questions in advance of the AGM may do so via e-mail to ... and the Board will endeavour to respond to questions raised at the meeting.

Shareholder event

The Company's Annual Shareholder Event continues to be well received and provides an important opportunity for Shareholders to hear from the Investment Manager on topics such as performance and investment activity, to ask questions of your Board, and to receive insights and updates from the portfolio companies.

With a shareholder base of more than 12,000, we feel it is important to prioritise equal access to this event to as many Shareholders as possible throughout the country and we therefore host the Annual Shareholder Event online. Holding the event online, rather than in person, is a more cost-effective way of reaching a larger audience, thereby benefiting all Shareholders. This year's event has been scheduled for 10:30am to 11:45am on Tuesday, 15 July 2025.

You can sign up for the Annual Shareholder Event at . If you have any questions about the event or if you would like any support with registering, then please contact Beringea via ... .

You may view the Annual Financial Report in full at . All other statutory information can also be found there.

A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

