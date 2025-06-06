Companion Diagnostic Markets Report 2025-2029: Diagnostic Firms Jockey For Position As Pharmaceutical Partnerships Flourish, Discover The Impact Of AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover how Companion Diagnostics are revolutionizing the diagnostics industry, creating new markets, and forming innovative diagnostic and therapeutic partnerships. This dynamic market, driven by artificial intelligence and significant business opportunities, is transforming the landscape. Stay ahead with our comprehensive report featuring detailed data, growth insights, and market sizes across 18 countries and 4 regions. Learn how to leverage these opportunities effectively in your area of interest.

Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Companion Diagnostic Markets 2025-2029: The Future of Diagnostics by Application, Technology and Funding with Executive & Consultant Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Companion Diagnostics are changing the diagnostics industry. Whole new markets are emerging. Diagnostic and Therapeutic partnerships. Find out the latest outlook for this important market and the Impact of Artificial Intelligence.

Will Companion Diagnostics become the norm?

Learn all about how diagnostic players are jockeying for position with their pharmaceutical counterparts and creating new and significant business opportunities; and some players are already taking the lead. It is a dynamic market situation with enormous opportunity. Diagnostic companies are trying to back the right horse. The science is racing forward - and the cost picture is changing.

This report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information. Get specific growth and market sizes for your area of interest. Assistance in using the information is normally provided without additional charges.

The report includes detailed breakouts for 18 countries and 4 regions. A detailed breakout for any country or specific area in the world is available to purchasers of the report.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

1.4 Impact of Artificial Intelligence

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What are Companion Diagnostics?

2.2 The Personalized Medicine Revolution

2.3 Market Definition

2.3.1 Revenue Market Size

2.4 Methodology

2.4.1 Methodology

2.4.2 Sources

2.4.3 Authors

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.5.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.5.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.5.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3 Market Overview

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

3.1.1 Academic Research Lab

3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

3.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

3.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

3.1.5 Pathology Supplier

3.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

3.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

3.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

3.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

3.1.10 Audit Body

3.1.11 Certification Body

3.2 Personalized Medicine and Companion Diagnostics

3.2.1 Basics

3.2.2 Method

3.2.3 Disease risk assessment

3.2.4 Applications

3.2.5 Diagnosis and intervention

3.2.5.1 Companion Diagnostics

3.2.6 Drug development and usage

3.2.7 Respiratory proteomics

3.2.8 Cancer genomics

3.2.9 Population screening

3.2.10 Challenges

3.2.11 Regulatory oversight

3.2.12 Intellectual property rights

3.2.13 Reimbursement policies

3.2.14 Patient privacy and confidentiality

3.3 Chromosomes, Genes and Epigenetics

3.3.1 Chromosomes

3.3.2 Genes

3.3.3 Epigenetics

3.4 Cancer Genes

3.4.1 Germline vs Somatic

3.4.2 Changing Clinical Role

3.5 Structure of Industry Plays a Part

3.5.1 New Pharmaceutical Funding Market

3.5.2 Economies of Scale

3.5.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab

3.5.3 Physician Office Labs

3.5.4 Physicians and POCT

4 Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 Level of Care

4.1.2 Immuno-oncology

4.1.3 Liability

4.1.4 The Aging World

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 State of knowledge

4.2.2 Genetic Blizzard

4.2.3 Protocol Resistance

4.2.4 Regulation and coverage

4.3 Instrumentation, Automation and Diagnostic Trends

4.3.1 Traditional Automation and Centralization

4.3.2 The New Automation, Decentralization and Point of Care

4.3.3 Instruments Key to Market Share

4.3.4 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

4.3.5 PCR Takes Command

4.3.6 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

4.3.7 NGS Impact on Pricing

4.3.8 Whole Genome Sequencing, A Brave New World

4.3.9 Companion Diagnostics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

4.3.10 Shifting Role of Diagnostics

5 Companion Diagnostics Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

5.2 Agilent Technologies Expands Certification for PD-L1 CDx

5.3 Foundation Medicine, Sumitomo Pharma to Develop CDx

5.4 Tempus xT CDx

5.5 Caris Life Sciences Expands CDx Through Deal With Lumea

5.6 FDA Approves Illumina Cancer Genomic Profiling Assay as CDx

5.7 Foundation Medicine, Repare to Partner on CDx for Lunresertib

5.8 Burning Rock, Bayer to Develop NGS Companion Diagnostic

5.9 PathAI, Roche to Develop AI-Enabled Companion Diagnostics

5.10 ARUP and Medicover Expand Companion Diagnostic in EU

5.11 Thermo Fisher Signs Companion Diagnostic Agreement

5.12 Agilent CDx Assay IVDR Certified

5.13 ARUP Laboratories Gets Approval for Gene Therapy CDx

5.14 Guardant Health Gets Medicare Coverage for Liquid Biopsy Test

5.15 Amoy Dx PLC Panel Gets Approval in Japan as CDx

5.16 UnitedHealthcare Expands Precision Oncology Dx Coverage

5.17 JaxBio to Create Array-Based Cancer Tests

5.18 Agilent, Qiagen Win FDA Approvals Companion Diagnostics

5.19 Navignostics Using Single-Cell Spatial Proteomics

5.20 HMNC Brain Health to Develop Companion Diagnostics

5.21 Propath UK, Nucleai Partner on Spatial Proteomics

5.22 Becton Dickinson, Labcorp Develop Flow Cytometry Companion Diagnostics

5.23 Almac, AstraZeneca Strike CDx Development Pact

5.24 Avalon GloboCare to Develop Cell Therapy CDx

5.25 Burning Rock Secures Lung Cancer NGS Test Approval in China

5.26 TenSixteen Bio Developing Drugs, Companion NGS Tests

5.27 Guardant Health Plans New Comprehensive Assay

5.28 Thermo Fisher, Oncocyte Ink Comarketing Deal for Cancer IVDs

5.29 Qiagen, Denovo Biopharma to Develop Liquid Biopsy CDx Test

5.30 Japanese Approves Thermo Fisher Scientific Oncomine Assay as CDx

5.31 Promega, Henlius to Develop Microsatellite Instability CDx for Cancer Drug

5.32 Natera Aims to Lead Market in Solid Tumor Adjuvant CDx

5.33 Oncocyte Details Expansions Plans

5.34 Agilent Acquires Resolution Biosciences

5.35 Qiagen, Inovio Expand CDx Partnership

5.36 AmoyDx, AstraZeneca Strike Ovarian Cancer CDx Alliance

5.37 NeoGenomics to Grow Through CDx Agreements, Acquisitions

5.38 Personalis Neoantigen Platform Driving Improved Immunotherapy Prediction

5.39 Biocartis Collaborating with Endpoint Health on CDx Tests for Idylla Platform

5.40 FDA Approves Foundation Medicine Test as CDx for Three Targeted Therapies

5.41 Resolution Bio Launches Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy

5.42 Promega to Develop MSI Assay as CDx

5.43 Guardant Health to Develop CDx for Janssen

5.44 Burning Rock Bio, CStone Pharmaceuticals to Codevelop CDx

5.45 FDA Approval for FoundationOneCDx

5.46 FDA finalizes CDx Guidance

5.47 QIAGEN Launches CDx Therascreen BRAF Test

6 Profiles of Key Players

6.1 10x Genomics, Inc.

6.2 Abbott Laboratories

6.3 AccuraGen Inc.

6.4 Acuamark Diagnostics

6.5 Adaptive Biotechnologies

6.6 Admera Health, LLC

6.7 Aethlon Medical

6.8 Agilent

6.9 Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

6.10 Anchor Dx

6.11 ANGLE plc

6.12 Applied DNA Sciences

6.13 ARUP Laboratories

6.14 AVIVA Systems Biology

6.15 Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

6.16 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)

6.17 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.18 Berkley Lights

6.19 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

6.20 BillionToOne

6.21 Bioarray Genetics

6.22 Biocartis

6.23 Biocept, Inc.

6.24 Biodesix Inc.

6.25 BioFluidica

6.26 BioGenex

6.27 BioIVT

6.28 Biolidics Ltd

6.29 bioMerieux Diagnostics

6.30 Bioneer Corporation

6.31 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

6.32 Bio-Reference Laboratories

6.33 Bio-Techne

6.34 Bioview

6.35 Bristol-Myers Squibb

6.36 Burning Rock

6.37 C2i Genomics

6.38 Cardiff Oncology

6.39 Caris Molecular Diagnostics

6.40 Castle Biosciences, Inc.

6.41 CellCarta

6.42 CellMax Life

6.43 Cepheid (Danaher)

6.44 Charles River Laboratories

6.45 Circulogene

6.46 Cizzle Biotech

6.47 Clearbridge Biomedics

6.48 Clinical Genomics

6.49 Cytolumina Technologies Corp.

6.50 Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

6.51 Diagnologix LLC

6.52 Diasorin S.p.A.

6.53 Dxcover

6.54 Element Biosciences

6.55 Enzo Biochem

6.56 Epic Sciences

6.57 Epigenomics AG

6.58 Eurofins Scientific

6.59 Fabric Genomics

6.60 Fluxion Biosciences (Cell Microsystems)

6.61 Freenome

6.62 FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

6.63 Fujirebio

6.64 Fyr Diagnostics

6.65 GeneDx Holdings

6.66 GeneFirst Ltd.

6.67 Genetron Holdings

6.68 GenomOncology

6.69 GILUPI Nanomedizin

6.70 Guardant Health

6.71 HansaBiomed

6.72 HTG Molecular Diagnostics

6.73 iCellate

6.74 ICON PLC

6.75 Illumina

6.76 Incell Dx

6.77 Inivata

6.78 INOVIQ

6.79 Invitae Corporation

6.80 Invivogen

6.81 Invivoscribe

6.82 J&J Innovative Medicine

6.83 KEW

6.84 Lucence Health

6.85 Lunglife AI Inc

6.86 MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.

6.87 MDx Health

6.88 Menarini Silicon Biosystems

6.89 Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

6.90 Millipore Sigma

6.91 Miltenyi Biotec

6.92 miR Scientific

6.93 Myriad Genetics

6.94 Nanostring

6.95 NantHealth, Inc.

6.96 Natera

6.97 NeoGenomics

6.98 NGeneBio

6.99 Novogene

6.100 Oncimmune

6.101 Oncocyte

6.102 OncoDNA

6.103 Oncohost

6.104 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

6.105 PamGene

6.106 Panagene

6.107 Personalis

6.108 Perthera

6.109 PGDx (Labcorp)

6.110 Precipio

6.111 PrecisionMed

6.112 Predicine

6.113 Predictive Oncology

6.114 Prenetics

6.115 Promega

6.116 Qiagen

6.117 QuidelOrtho

6.118 Rarecells SAS

6.119 RareCyte

6.120 Revvity

6.121 Roche Diagnostics

6.122 Screencell

6.123 Sherlock Biosciences

6.124 Siemens Healthineers

6.125 simfo GmbH

6.126 Singlera Genomics Inc.

6.127 Singular Genomics

6.128 Singulomics

6.129 SkylineDx

6.130 Standard BioTools

6.131 Stilla Technologies

6.132 Sysmex Inostics

6.133 Tempus Labs, Inc.

6.134 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.135 Todos Medical

6.136 Ultima Genomics

6.137 Veracyte

6.138 Vir

6.139 VolitionRX

6.140 Vortex Biosciences

7 The Global Market for Companion Diagnostics

7.1 Global Market Overview by Country

7.2 Global Market by Application - Overview

7.3 Global Market Funding Source - Overview

7.4 Global Market Technology - Overview

8 Global Companion Diagnostic Markets - By Application

8.1 Oncology Breast

8.2 Oncology Lung

8.3 Oncology Colorectal

8.4 Oncology Other

8.5 Neurology

8.6 Cardiology

8.7 Other Application

9 Global Companion Diagnostic Markets - Funding Source

9.1 Global Market Pharmaceutical

9.2 Global Market Venture

9.3 Global Market Clinical

9.4 Global Market Other Funding

10 Global Companion Diagnostic Markets - Technology

10.1 Global Market Next Generation Sequencing

10.2 Global Market PCR

10.3 Global Market IHC/ISH

10.4 Global Market Other Technology

11 Appendices

11.1 United States Medicare System: Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule

11.2 The Most Used IVD Assays

11.3 The Highest Grossing Assays

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900