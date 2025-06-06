Global Architectural Metal Coating Market To Reach $7.87 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 7.8%

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The depth of change in architectural metal coating market has been significant in recent years. The report finds the market size grew strongly, ascending from $5.51 billion in 2024 to $5.84 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.8%. The historic period witnessed an upsurge due to multiple factors, including growth in the construction sector, economic growth, rising population, increased investment in infrastructure, along with crucial support from governments.

How Will The Architectural Metal Coating Market Shape in the Coming Years?

Delving into the future, the market size is projected to maintain its strong growth trajectory. It's forecasted to burgeon to $7.87 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.8%. This anticipated expansion could primarily be credited to the rising disposable income, increasing urbanization rate, growing adoption of energy-efficient buildings, major renovations and retrofits. Some noteworthy trends impacting the forecast include the advent of digital coating technologies, antimicrobial coatings, smart coatings, low-energy coatings and sustainable coatings.

What Are The Key Architectural Metal Coating Market Drivers?

Infrastructure construction and investment hold substantial sway over the architectural metal coatings market dynamics. Increased construction activities across the globe, spurred by rapid industrialization and urbanization in developed and emerging economies, have played a significant role. Architectural construction requires metal coatings for crucial aspects like preventing corrosion, enduring severe weather conditions, and providing a finish that adds aesthetic appeal to newly constructed buildings. For instance, the U.S. Census Bureau reported the construction spending was expected to grow to $1,744.8 billion in April 2022, marking a 0.8% rise from the revised March estimate of $1,740.6 billion. Therefore, such an increase in infrastructure construction and investment is projected to bolster the demand for architectural metal coatings in the forecast period.

Who Are The Key Architectural Metal Coating Market Players?

The architectural metal coatings market report highlights major companies such as The Sherwin-Williams Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd., and Kansai Paint Co Ltd among many others.

What Are The Latest Trends in The Architectural Metal Coating Market?

A closer look at the market trends shows prominent technology advancements working as an undercurrent in the growth of the architectural metal coatings market. Solutions that are sustainable and eco-friendly are emerging as a go-to choice in an attempt to protect the health of the users and the environment. A significant evolution was made by AkzoNobel, a Netherlands-based coatings and paints company, launching Interpon D1036 Low-E in November 2023. This industry-first architectural powder coating was designed to cure at low temperatures as 150°C, reducing energy consumption by up to 20% and increasing the curing process speed by 25%.

How Is The Architectural Metal Coating Market Segmented?

The architectural metal coatings market is segmented primarily based on Resin Type and further into multiple subsegments, Coil Coating with its subsegments, and Extrusion Coating with its subsegments. Such a profound granularity provides a deep understanding of the market's complex character.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Architectural Metal Coating Market?

In terms of regional insights, the largest region in the architectural metal coatings market was Asia-Pacific in 2024. It's forecasted to maintain the fastest-growing region in the coming years. Other regions covered in the architectural metal coatings market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

