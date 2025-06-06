Treasury Debt Ratio Declines By 5% Upon Settlement Of HF-Fund

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The proposal for the settlement of HF-Fund was presented at meetings held on 10 April 2025 with bondholders in series HFF34 and HFF44. It was approved by a majority of votes. The value of the HFF bonds in the settlement is estimated at ma.kr 651. Thereafter, in a proposed fiscal budget supplement, authorisation for settlement was requested in accordance with the proposal. The proposed budget supplement was recently passed by Parliament. The settlement of HF-Fund's obligations will take place on 12 June 2025. In connection with the settlement, the Treasury will issue nine new Treasury bond series (see table) with a combined nominal value of ISK 487 bn.

Nominal value RIKS 29 0917 67,000,000,000 RIKS 34 1016 60,353,539,382 RIKS 36 0815 59,000,000,000 RIKS 39 1115 49,000,000,000 RIKS 41 0815 50,000,000,000 RIKS 44 1017 50,313,049,596 RIKS 47 1115 48,000,000,000 RIKS 50 0915 47,000,000,000 RIKB 32 1015 56,000,000,000

With the delivery of the said bonds, the Treasury will pay in full the loans granted to it by HF-Fund in 2020 and 2021, in the combined amount of ISK 238 bn.

The Treasury will also deliver EUR 378 m (about ISK 55 bn) from foreign currency deposits financed with a recent Eurobond issue.

Upon settlement, the Treasury will receive HF-Fund ́s assets other than those used for the settlement, including The New Housing Fund bonds, as well as a loan portfolio, and bonds issued by leasing company Bríet, in the total amount of ISK 222 bn.

The net effect on the Treasury Part A debt ratio (according to Maastricht criteria) is to lower the debt ratio by just over 5% of GDP.