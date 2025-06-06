Treasury Debt Ratio Declines By 5% Upon Settlement Of HF-Fund
|Nominal value
|RIKS 29 0917
|67,000,000,000
|RIKS 34 1016
|60,353,539,382
|RIKS 36 0815
|59,000,000,000
|RIKS 39 1115
|49,000,000,000
|RIKS 41 0815
|50,000,000,000
|RIKS 44 1017
|50,313,049,596
|RIKS 47 1115
|48,000,000,000
|RIKS 50 0915
|47,000,000,000
|RIKB 32 1015
|56,000,000,000
With the delivery of the said bonds, the Treasury will pay in full the loans granted to it by HF-Fund in 2020 and 2021, in the combined amount of ISK 238 bn.
The Treasury will also deliver EUR 378 m (about ISK 55 bn) from foreign currency deposits financed with a recent Eurobond issue.
Upon settlement, the Treasury will receive HF-Fund ́s assets other than those used for the settlement, including The New Housing Fund bonds, as well as a loan portfolio, and bonds issued by leasing company Bríet, in the total amount of ISK 222 bn.
The net effect on the Treasury Part A debt ratio (according to Maastricht criteria) is to lower the debt ratio by just over 5% of GDP.
