Bethel Park School District Selects Focus School Software To Replace Legacy SIS
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus School Software is pleased to announce that Bethel Park School District, located in suburban Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has selected Focus to replace its legacy student information system (SIS), eSchoolPlus.
Following a rigorous evaluation process involving four SIS vendors, Bethel Park chose Focus for its secure, modern platform, exceptional flexibility, and strong implementation support. The district, which serves approximately 4,000 students, prioritized a solution that could align with its operational needs while improving the digital experience for staff, students, and families.
"After a thorough evaluation and selection process, we chose Focus School Software as our new SIS because of its unparalleled ability to adapt to our district's unique needs and processes, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience for our staff, students, and families," said Chris Bolin, Director of Technology & Innovation at Bethel Park School District.
Why Focus Was Selected:
-
Modern, user-friendly interface for all stakeholders
All-in-one platform with integrated modules for CTE, Special Ed, and more
Dedicated project management and implementation team
Proven migration success from legacy systems like eSchoolPlus
Scalable infrastructure for long-term adaptability
"We are honored to partner with Bethel Park School District," said Andrew Schmadeke, CEO of Focus School Software. "Their vision of a responsive, district-aligned SIS reflects exactly why we built Focus-to deliver powerful, flexible technology that empowers schools to do their best work."
The partnership with Bethel Park adds to Focus's growing footprint in Pennsylvania and underscores its reputation as a trusted SIS partner for forward-thinking districts.
About Bethel Park School District
Bethel Park School District is a public K-12 district located in suburban Pittsburgh, PA. The district serves approximately 4,000 students and has been recognized as both a National Blue Ribbon School and a Great Pennsylvania School, with a strong focus on student safety, academic excellence, and inclusive learning environments. Learn more at .
About Focus School Software
Focus School Software is a national leader in enterprise-level student information systems, serving over 3.5 million students across 14 states. With a configurable K-12 SIS platform and extended support for CTE, Adult Ed, Special Student Services, and ERP functionality, Focus helps public school districts modernize and unify their data systems. Learn more at .
