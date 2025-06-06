Panbrain Technology, With EEG And Tdcs Technologies, Wins Dual Honors In China

PanBrain Technology Wins Dual Honors in China

PanBrain Technology Certificate

PanBrain Technology has been awarded as“National High-tech Enterprise” and“Specialized, Refined, Distinctive and Innovative” SME in Shenzhen

- PanBrain TechnologyCA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PanBrain Technology Co., Ltd., a leading innovator in brain health technology, has been awarded the 2024“National High-tech Enterprise” certification along with the“Specialized, Refined, Distinctive and Innovative” Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) title in Shenzhen. These honors highlight the company's groundbreaking work in non-invasive brain-computer interface (BCI) technologies and strengthen its position in the global market.Driving Innovation in Non-Invasive Brain-Computer InterfacesFounded to revolutionize brain health, PanBrain Technology has dedicated itself to the development of advanced non-invasive BCI solutions. Its flagship product, the PanBrain Energy Capsule , combines sophisticated EEG monitoring with transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) to enhance cognitive performance, emotional regulation, and neuroplasticity. By targeting the prefrontal cortex, the device aims to restore neurotransmitter balance, thereby improving fluid intelligence and overall cognitive function.Recognition of Technological Excellence and Commercial SuccessThe“National High-tech Enterprise” certification underscores PanBrain Technology's robust research and development capabilities and successful commercialization of its innovations. This prestigious designation places the company among China's foremost technology enterprises, recognized for advancing scientific and technological frontiers.Commitment to Specialized Market Needs and Social ImpactPanBrain Technology's distinction as a“Specialized, Refined, Distinctive and Innovative” SME reflects its strategic focus on serving specific user groups, including the elderly, individuals with mood disorders, and those suffering from insomnia and anxiety. The company's tailored solutions, supported by rigorous scientific research, address these societal health challenges with user-friendly designs and innovative technology.Industry Recognition and Competition SuccessThe PanBrain Energy Capsule has earned praise from users, healthcare professionals, and industry experts alike. The product was a finalist and received an Excellence Award at the 2024 China Shenzhen Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition. Furthermore, PanBrain Technology was selected to represent Shenzhen in the finals of the 13th National Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition, scheduled for Hangzhou in Q4 2024.Looking to the Future: Expanding Global ImpactCommitted to ongoing innovation, PanBrain Technology plans to advance its BCI technologies further, expand its product portfolio, and grow its global presence. The company continues to uphold its core values of“Quality First, Technology Priority, Continuous Evolution, and User-Centric Innovation” as it strives to improve cognitive health and mental well-being worldwide.

