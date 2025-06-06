President Of The Republic Of Slovenia Visits African Union Headquarters, Strengthens Ties On Multilateralism And Security Council Reforms
Her Excellency Nataša Pirc Musar, President of the Republic of Slovenia, today paid a courtesy visit to the the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. She was received by Her Excellency Ambassador Selma Malika Haddadi, Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC).
The Deputy Chairperson warmly welcomed President Pirc Musar. Their discussions focused on strengthening Africa-Europe cooperation, United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reforms, and shared priorities in new technologies, Artificial Intellegence (AI), and security governance.
Key Highlights of the Meeting:
1. African Representation at the UN Security Council
The Deputy Chairperson congratulated the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Republic of Liberia on their election as non-permanent members of the UNSC for the 2026–2027 term. She reiterated the legitimate call by African Union member states for a fair representation of Africa on the Security Council, as articulated in the Ezulwini Consensus.
2. Agenda 2063 and multilateralism
H.E. Amb. Haddadi briefed President Pirc Musar about the flagship programs of Agenda 2063, emphasizing the AU's commitment to peace and economic prosperity through integration. She expressed appreciation for collaboration with Slovenia and the European Union for their engagements with Agenda 2063.
The Deputy Chairperson emphasised on the centrality of multilateralism and cooperation noting that these remain central to the AU's engagement globally.
3. Slovenia's Support for Africa's Global Role
President Pirc Musar reaffirmed Slovenia's strong support for permanent African representation in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and renewed her country's commitment to multilateralism. She stressed the need for cooperation and dialogue.
As Slovenia begins its first presidency of the UNSC in the 2024–2025 term, the Slovenian President reiterated her country's commitment for regular engagement with African countries to promote cooperation and preserve multilateralism.
The meeting underscored the mutual dedication of both parties to advancing global governance, security, and sustainable development through strengthened cooperation.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).
