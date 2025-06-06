403
The Exclusive EXLANTIX ES Coupe Will Appear In AVTODOM Dealerships In The Summer Of 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka, EXEED Center AVTODOM Taganka and EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek dealerships will be among the first in Russia to present the elegant four-door EXEED EXLANTIX ES coupe in the summer of 2025.
The EXEED EXLANTIX ES has already received recognition from the world community thanks to its innovative solutions and futuristic exterior. The model has received prestigious international design awards. Among them are the German If Design Award, the Italian A' Design Award and the highest platinum award of the American MUSE Design Award. This car has impressive parameters. The body length is 4.94 m, the width is 1.97 m, the height is 1.48 m and the wheelbase reaches 3000 mm. The exterior design emphasizes the desire for minimalism and aerodynamics. Hidden door handles and 20-inch alloy wheels reduce air resistance. This allowed engineers to achieve an aerodynamic drag coefficient of just 0.21.
The all-wheel drive version of the EXLANTIX ES is equipped with a pair of electric motors. These develop a total power of 469 hp and a peak torque of 634 N m. This allows the car to pick up speed to 100 km/h in just 4.6 seconds. This ensures smooth and confident acceleration. The model received an intelligent air suspension IAS and an adaptive shock absorber system CDC to achieve the perfect balance between comfort and control. Lightweight six-piston brake calipers are made of aluminum. This helps to reduce the weight of unsprang masses and improves stability and dynamics on turns.
EXEED EXLANTIX ES is not only dynamics, but also economy. Energy consumption is only 20.5 kW h per 100 km according to WLTC standards. The range on electric traction reaches 185 km. The model is based on a serial hybrid REEV. This allows for a significant increase in range up to 1200 km due to record low fuel consumption. EXLANTIX ES becomes one of the most efficient models in its segment, thanks to a high fuel-to-electricity conversion rate (3.7 kWh per liter).
Innovative solutions make this car universal for Russian roads. The REEV system allows maintaining high performance even at low temperatures. Thoughtful engineering solutions ensure comfortable operation in a wide variety of conditions. This makes EXLANTIX ES a particularly attractive choice for those looking for a technologically advanced and reliable car.
“Customers of EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka, EXEED Center AVTODOM Taganka and EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek will be among the first in Russia to purchase the elegant four-door coupe EXEED EXLANTIX ES. This car embodies advanced technologies and the philosophy of the EXEED brand - the pursuit of perfection in every detail. The model will appear in AVTODOM dealerships in the summer of 2025. Customers will be able to get acquainted with its unique characteristics and evaluate the innovative solutions that make EXLANTIX ES one of the most anticipated new products of the year,” – the press service of AVTODOM Group noted.
GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA, Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.
